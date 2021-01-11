Top 5 Current Affairs: 11 January 2021

Suriname President to be Republic Day 2021 Chief Guest

Indian-origin President of Suriname, Chandrikapersad Santokhi will attend the Republic Day Parade 2021 as a chief guest on January 26, 2021. President Santokhi was also the Chief Guest at the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas Convention. Earlier, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson was likely to attend the event. However, the PM Johnson cancelled his visit to India.

Indian Railways raises max speed to 130 km per hour along Golden Quadrilateral-Golden Diagonal route

Indian Railway has raised the maximum speed limit to 130 km per hour for 1,280 km long route in the Golden Quadrilateral- Golden Diagonal section of 1,612 km. These enhanced speed limits are achieved after the planned strengthening of the track and its infrastructure.

Karnataka launches Krishi Sanjeevani Vans

Karnataka Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa launched 40 Krishi Sanjeevani Vans on January 7, 2021 in Bengaluru under the National Krishi Vikas Yojana to reach out to the agriculture fields in the state for testing water and soil. These Vans will recommend pest control remedies to improve yield.

India’s GDP to contract by 7.7% in 2020-21

Indian economy is expected to contract by 7.7% in this fiscal 2020-21. As per the national income estimates of the National Statistical Office (NSO), the contraction was seen in all the sectors, except agriculture. Indian manufacturing sector is likely to contract by 9.4%, while the agriculture sector is predicted to grow at 3.4% in FY21.

How India plans to vaccinate against COVID-19 pandemic?

The COVID-19 vaccination drive is likely to start from January 16, 2021 onwards in the country with health care and front line workers to get vaccinated initially, followed by people of above 50 years age. In order to ensure smooth roll out, the government has trained more than 2 lakh vaccinators, 3.7 lakh team members and 61000 programme managers at district, state & block levels.