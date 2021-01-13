Top 5 Current Affairs: 13 January 2021

Is Climate Change causing Insect Apocalypse?

As per insect experts, Earth is losing around 1-2% of its insects every year due to climate change, changes in agriculture, land use, light pollution, herbicides, insecticides and invasive species. This insect apocalypse problem has been referred as jigsaw puzzle as experts face trouble understanding its enormity.

Global stockpile of Ebola vaccines to be set up by WHO

The World Health Organization (WHO) on January 12, 2021 informed that it is setting up a global stockpile of Ebola vaccines along with the partner agencies to control future outbreaks of the virus. The organisations involved in establishing the stockpile are the WHO, UNICEF, International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) and Doctors Without Borders.

India proposes 8 point action plan to combat terrorism at UNSC open debate

The External Affairs Minister S.Jaishankar proposed an eight-point agenda to address the menace of terrorism on January 12, 2021 at the UPSC open debate on ‘International Cooperation in combating terrorism 20 years after the adoption of 1373’. The Minister asserted that the countries must not display double standards in the battle against terrorism.

Bharat Biotech signs deal with Brazilian Precisa Medicamentos to supply Covaxin

Bharat Biotech signed a deal with Brazilian Precisa Medicamentos for supply of its COVID-19 vaccine, COVAXIN to the nation. The development came following the visit of Precisa Medicamentos' team to Bharat Biotech facility. The Covaxin has been developed jointly by Bharat Biotech and Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

US re-designates Cuba as State Sponsor of Terrorism

The United States re-designated Cuba as a State Sponsor of Terrorism on January 11, 2021 for constantly lending its support for acts of international terrorism. The development comes just ahead of inauguration of President Joe Biden and reverses the Obama era decision.