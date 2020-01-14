Top 5 Current Affairs: 14 January 2020

Kaifi Azmi: Know Everything About Legendary Poet on His 101st Birth Anniversary

Google Doodle on January 14, 2020 honoured renowned Indian poet and activist Kaifi Azmi to marks his 101st birth anniversary. Kaifi Azmi began writing poems at the age of 11 years. He was deeply inspired by the Quit India Movement of Mahatma Gandhi. The doodle introduces Azmi as an Indian poet, a songwriter and a social change advocate. Kaifi Azmi is the father of actress Shabana Azmi.

Michael Debabrata Patra becomes Deputy Governor of RBI

Michael Debabrata Patra was appointed as Deputy Governor of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). Patra’s appointment was approved by the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC). He will have a three-year tenure. Patra succeeds Viral Acharya, who had resigned from his post in July 2019. Patra has been associated with the central bank since 1985.

Khelo India Youth Games 2020: Maharashtra leads medal tally with 19 gold, Haryana second with 18 gold medals

Khelo India Youth Games 2020 are underway Games in Guwahati, Assam. As per the latest trends, Maharashtra is leading the medal tally with a total of 19 gold medals, 24 silver and 41 bronze medals. Haryana took the second spot with 18 gold medals, 18 silver and 17 bronze. All 28 states and nine UTs are participating in this 3rd edition of the Khelo India Youth Games.

Oscars 2020: Full list of nominations

The Oscars nominations 2020 announced. The movie Joker leads the list with a total of 11 nominations. The other movies that begged the major nominations are ‘1917’, The Irishman and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. All the three got 10 nominations each. The 92nd Academy Awards or Oscars will get aired on February 9, 2020.

Pakistani court annuls Pervez Musharraf's death penalty, calls ruling "unconstitutional"

Pervez Musharraf's death penalty was declared as "unconstitutional" by the Lahore High Court. Thus, the death penalty of Musharraf stands annulled. The judgement was given by a 3-judge bench comprising Justices Syed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi, Chaudhry Masood Jahangir and Mohammad Ameer Bhatti.