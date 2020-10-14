Top 5 Current Affairs: 14 October 2020

Ex-J&K CM Mehbooba Mufti released from detention

Former Chief Minister of Jammu & Kashmir and PDP Chief Mehbooba Mufti was on October 13, 2020 released from preventive detention after administration revoked the PSA charges against her. She was placed under preventive detention on August 5, 2019 under J&K Public Safety Act (PSA), 1978 when Center revoked Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir and withdrew its special status.

Bangladesh Cabinet approves Death Penalty for Rape Cases

Bangladesh on October 12, 2020 officially approved the death penalty for rape cases and sexual violence through amendment in the Women and Children Repression Prevention Act. Earlier, the maximum punishment for convicts of rape cases was life imprisonment. The move came following the protests in the country against rising cases of sexual assault.

World War II bomb named 'Tallboy' explodes underwater in Poland

Massive World War II bomb named 'Tallboy' exploded on October 12, 2020 underwater in Poland during an operation of the Polish Navy. Before this operation, hundreds of residents were evacuated from the nearby area. The Polish Military Divers undertook the operation to defuse this 5-tonne bomb near the Baltic Sea.

Centre invites proposals for EV charging stations on highways

Central Government recently sent proposals for development of charging stations for Electric Vehicles (EV) on major expressways and highways of India. In this regard, the Heavy Industries Department issued an Expression of Interest to invite proposals for the same.

India's GDP to slip below Bangladesh in 2020?

As per the International Monetary Fund (IMF)-World Economic Outlook (WEO), India's per capita GDP is likely to slip below Bangladesh in 2020. Bangladesh is all set to overtake India in dollar terms by expanding to 4 percent in 2020.