Top 5 Current Affairs: 19 July 2021

Jammu & Kashmir High Court renamed

The Government has officially renamed the High Court of Jammu & Kashmir as the High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh. The High Court was already serving as a common court for both Union territories of J&K and Ladakh.

Monsoon Session of Parliament commences

The Monsoon Session of Parliament has started on July 19, 2021, and is expected to be concluded on August 13. The session will see a confrontation between the Center and the parties in opposition over various raging issues, including fuel price hikes, pandemic, and vaccination strategies.

First monk fruit cultivation starts in Himachal Pradesh

Monk fruit from China was introduced for field trials in Kullu, Himachal Pradesh by the Scientific Research Institute in Palampur on July 12, 2021. This will be the first-ever fruit monk cultivation in India. Fifty seedlings that were imported from China three years ago were planted for field trials.

New Quad group formed by Pakistan, UK, Uzbekistan, and Afghanistan

The four countries have agreed to set up a new quadrilateral diplomatic platform in order to enhance regional connectivity. The announcement of setting up a platform was made by the US State Department. The representatives of the four countries will also be meeting in the coming months.

Pegasus Spyware

Reportedly, Israeli spyware Pegasus might have been used to spy around 300 Indians, including scientists, journalists, government officials, three opposition leaders, a constitutional authority as well as two Cabinet Ministers in the Government. Click the link above to read more details.