Top 5 Current Affairs: 20 May 2021

Jagannath Pahadia, former Rajasthan CM passes away

The former Chief Minister of Rajasthan Jagannath Phadia passed away on May 19, 2021, due to COVID-19. He was the first Dalit to become the Chief Minister of the state in 1980-81. Pahadia was also a former Governor of Bihar and Haryana. PM Modi and Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot expressed their condolences on his demise.

Government asks WhatsApp to withdraw its updated privacy policy

The Union Government has asked WhatsApp to withdraw its updated privacy policy and has also sent a notice to the messaging platform in this regard. As per the government, the privacy policy of WhatsApp undermines the values of data security and informational privacy.

Black Fungus declared an epidemic in Rajasthan

Rajasthan State Government has declared Black Fungus or Mucromycosis as an epidemic as the state a surge in a number of Black Fungus cases. As per the Ministry of Health, the disease is being detected in those patients who have recovered or have been recovering from COVID-19. It is caused due to steroids used in Covid treatment.

Government to launch DD International

Doordarshan, a state-owned broadcaster, has been planning to launch DD International for projecting India’s voice globally on important domestic and global issues. The draft Expression of Interest by Prasar Bharati states that the objective of DD International will be to build a global presence for Doordarshan.

Pinarayi Vijayan takes oath as Chief Minister of Kerala

Pinarayi Vijayan has taken an oath as the CM of Kerala for the second consecutive time. 21 Cabinet Ministers were also sworn in along with the CM. Pinarayi Vijayan was appointed as the Chief Minister of Kerala and CPI (M) Parliamentary party leader on May 18, 2021. The oath ceremony was attended by 500 people with all COVID protocols in force.