Top 5 Current Affairs: 21 September 2021

Global Innovation Index 2021

India has ranked 46th Organization in the Global Innovation Index Rankings 2021 by the World Intellectual Property. The country has jumped two spots as it ranked 48th in 2020 rankings. The GII is an indicator for the governments to assess the social and economic changes in their respective countries.

Asia’s first Hybrid Flying Car

The concept model of Asia’s First Hybrid flying car was reviewed by the Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia. The flying cars will be used to transport people and cargo and for medical emergencies as well. The Union Minister also tweeted that Asia’s first hybrid flying car has been designed by a young team of Vinata Aeromobility.

Canada Elections 2021 Results

The Liberal Prime Minister of Canada Justin Trudeau has won the federal election in-country and is all set to return as PM for the third term. However, Trudeau failed to gain an absolute majority, which was also one of the major forces behind the snap elections in Canada. In Trudeau’s opposition was the Conservative Leader Erin O'Toole.

Karnataka Religious Structure (Protection) Bill, 2021

The Chief Minister of Karnataka Basavaraj Bomma has introduced The Karnataka Religious Structure (Protection) Bill 2021. It aims at protecting illegal religious structures in the state. The move came after CM’s government faced a backlash over the demolition of a temple in the Nanjangud district of Mysuru.

Sahitya Akademi Fellowship 2021

English author Ruskin Bond, Hindi writer Vinod Kumar Shukla, and Malayalam literary critic M Leelavathy are among the eight writers who have been selected for the prestigious Sahitya Akademi Fellowship 2021. The Fellowship is awarded to 'literary persons of outstanding merit'.