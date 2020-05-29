Top 5 Current Affairs: 29 May 2020

Ajit Jogi, first CM of Chhattisgarh, passes away

The first Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh, Ajit Jogi passed away on May 29, 2020 following a brief illness. He was 74. Ajit Pramod Kumar Jogi served Chhattisgarh as its Chief Minister from November 2000 to November 2003. Then, he was a member of Indian National Congress. It was in June 2016 when Ajit Jogi separated from the Congress Party and constituted the Janta Congress.

COVID-19 Vaccine in India: When will it be ready?

In India, various scientists and pharma companies are involved in the making of Coronavirus vaccines for the treatment of COVID-19. A total of 30 groups are involved in making 6 Coronavirus Vaccines. Moreover, the experts are also working on 10 medicinal drugs that can be re-purposed for the treatment of virus. Get all details here.

US President Trump regulates social media platforms under Section 230

US President Donald Trump recently signed an order to regulate the social media platforms under Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act (CDA). The move is aimed at defending free speech in the states. The order came after Twitter labeled Trump's tweets as misleading. Section 230 is the Internet legislation of the US that paved the way of social media giants like Google, Facebook and Twitter.

Government lifts ban on Paracetamol APIs' exports

Central Government has lifted off the ban on export of Paracetamol Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs) with immediate effect. With this, the export of ingredients for COVID-19 medical treatment becomes free.

15 MPs nominated for delimitation panel on four northeastern states, J&K

Lok Sabha Speaker nominated 15 Members of Parliament as members of delimitation panel on four northeastern states and Jammu and Kashmir. These members belong to Jammu and Kashmir, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Manipur and Nagaland.