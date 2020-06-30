Top 5 Current Affairs: 30 June 2020

China passes national security law for Hong Kong

China has passed the controversial Hong Kong National Security Law. The law will come into effect from July 1, 2020 and carries maximum penalty of life term in jail. The law has been passed on the day that is commemorated as 23rd anniversary of the day when the British passed Hong Kong to China. Earlier, the law received unanimous approval of National People's Congress Standing Committee.

KK Venugopal reappointed as Attorney General of India

KK Venugopal has been reappointed as the Attorney General of India by President Ram Nath Kovind. Venugopal appointment has been extended for one year with effect from July 1, 2020. He was appointed as the Attorney General in July 2017 following the resignation of Mukul Rohatgi. Venugopal himself made the request for his reappointment.

Odisha, Sikkim and Mizoram added to One nation, one ration card scheme

The Government has added three more states Odisha, Mizoram, and Sikkim under the One nation, one ration card scheme. The announcement was made by Ram Vilas Paswan, Union Consumer Affairs Minister. With this, the scheme now covers a total of 20 states & UTs.

PM Modi Speech Highlights: Garib Kalyan Yojana extended till November 2020

PM Narendra Modi on June 30, 2020 addressed the nation in the context of Unlock 2.0 that will be effective from July 1. PM Modi extended the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana till November 2020 to support migrants and poor labourers. The Prime Minister stated that essential ration will be provided to vulnerable families even after Diwali and Chhat Puja.

‘Gaganyaan’ Mission will not be affected by COVID-19 pandemic

Union Minister Jitendra Singh has stated that ‘Gaganyaan’, India’s first human space mission will not be affected by COVID-19 pandemic. He assured that the mission will be launched before India celebrates its 75th year of Independence in 2022.