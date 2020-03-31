Top 5 Current Affairs: 31 March 2020

G20 Trade & Investment Ministerial Meet: India urges for Global Framework on COVID-19

India recently urged the G20 member countries to come up with a G-20 global framework for ensuring affordable access to treatment and medicines amid Coronavirus outbreak. The framework will also allow easier movement of doctors and health professionals across borders. The announcement was made during G20 Trade and Investment Ministerial meeting that was held virtually on March 31, 2020.

US extends nuclear restrictions imposed on Iran for further 60 days

The United States on March 30, 2020 renewed the Iran-imposed nuclear restrictions for further 60 days. The nuclear restrictions prevent Iran from developing a nuclear weapon. The US State Department will now be closely monitoring the nuclear programme of Iran and all the developments associated with it. The extension of restrictions comes amid the spread of deadly Coronavirus.

Jharkhand launches Pragyaam App for delivery of Essential Goods during COVID-19

Jharkhand State Government recently launched Pragyaam mobile app for the delivery of Essential goods during COVID-19 outbreak. The app will offer e-passes to those people who are involved in providing essential services. The e-passes will be issued by the District Transport Officers of Jharkhand.

Prince Charles recovers from Coronavirus

As per Royal spokesperson, Prince Charles recovers from COVID-19 following self-isolation. He came out healed just after 7 days of quarantine on March 30, 2020. He was self-isolating at the Queen's Balmoral, Scotland along with the Duchess of Cornwall, who tested negative for Covid-19.

Coronavirus in India: Full list of state-wise COVID-19 cases

So far, there are over 1100 active cases of coronavirus in India with 102 recoveries and 32 deaths. Know here the state-wise numbers of COVID-19 cases in India. The maximum number of Coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Maharashtra and Kerala.