Top 5 Current Affairs: 5 May 2021

Mamata Banerjee becomes Chief Minister of Bengal for 3rd time

Mamata Banerjee, Trinamool Congress Chief has taken oath as a Chief Minister of West Bengal for the third consecutive time. She is also the only Chief Minister in the country to win the elections three consecutive times. Trinamool had secured a landslide victory in state assembly elections.

The US approves solar energy project

The Biden administration has given its approval to the Crimson Solar energy project in the California desert. The ambitious project will be able to power 90,000 homes. The cost of the solar energy project is $550 million and it will be sited on 2000 acres of land.

PM Modi and UK PM adopt ‘2030 roadmap’ to elevate strategic partnership

PM Modi and UK PM Boris Johnson, to elevate the ties between India and the United Kingdom to a comprehensive strategic partnership, has adopted an ambitious 2030 roadmap. The two leaders also launched ‘Enhanced Trade partnership’. PMs of both countries held a progressive virtual summit.

ICMR announces revised guidelines for COVID-19 testing

The Indian Council of Medical Research announced fresh guidelines for the COVID-19 testing. The step has been taken as the diagnostic laboratories face difficulty in fulfilling the testing target due to caseload.

RBI announces measures to tackle COVID-19 pandemic

The Reserve Bank of India has announced Rs. 50,000 crore liquidity in order to increase the healthcare infrastructure and services related to COVID-19. It has been done till March 2022. The Central bank also announced long-term repo operations for providing support to micro, small, and other unorganized sectors.