Top 5 Current Affairs: 6 July 2020

India's first social media super app Elyments launched

Vice President Venkiah Naidu has launched India’s first social media app named Elyments. The app allows users to make free video or audio calls and chat privately or in groups. More than 1000 IT professionals came together to develop this app under Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar. The app helps boost the ambitious Make in India initiative.

Indian Army to place emergency orders for cold weather tents at LAC

The Indian Army is soon going to place emergency orders for cold weather tents for soldiers at the Line of Actual Control (LAC). More than 30,000 additional soldiers have been given duty at the LAC in Ladakh Sector to counter the rising Chinese aggression. The need of tents arise as the deployment of soldiers is expected to get prolonged amid the India-China standoff.

PM Modi to launch Asia’s largest Solar Power Plant

PM Narendra Modi will on July 10, 2020 inaugurate the Asia's largest solar power plant at Rewa district in Madhya Pradesh. PM Modi will dedicate 750 MW plant to the nation through the means of video conferencing. The plant is spread over 1,590 acres of land and is one of Asia's largest single-site solar power plant.

Bubonic Plague in China: Know what is bubonic plague

A Northern China's city reported a suspected case of Bubonic Plague on July 5, 2020. Following this, Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region Bayannur gave out a level III warning for prevention and control of plague. Under the level III alert, people need to immediately report sick or dead marmot and rodents that look like squirrels.

Scientists claim Coronavirus is Airborne: Check Details

Hundreds of scientists have written an open letter to the WHO stating that the Coronavirus is Airborne and spreads through the droplets expelled in air by infected person. In their open letter, scientists have asked the WHO to revise its rules and recommendations for containment of COVID-19.