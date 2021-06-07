Top 5 Current Affairs: 7 June 2021

A new variant of COVID-19 detected in India

A new variant of COVID-19, B.1.1.28.2 has been detected in India. As per the media reports, the variant has been detected by the National Institute of Virology, Pune through genome sequencing. It was isolated from the throat and nasal swabs from travelers from South Africa and Brazil.

First French winner of International Booker Prize

A French novelist, David Diop, has won the International Booker Prize for his World war 1 novel ‘At Night All Blood is Black’. It is a sister prize to the Booker prize and is given to the book translated in English and published in UK or Ireland. Diop has become the first French winner of the prize.

New e-filing portal launched by Income Tax Department

A new e-filing portal has been launched by the Income Tax Department. It aims at providing a seamless, modern, and more convenient experience to the taxpayers of the country. The latest portal has been integrated with the immediate processing of IT returns and quick refunds to taxpayers.

India ranks 117th on 17 SDGs of the UN

India has ranked 117th on the 17 Sustainable Development Goals. It was adopted as part of the 2030 agenda by the UN member states in 2015. India has slipped two places in the ranking from 2020. The overall SDG score of India is 61.9 out of 100 and the country ranks below four South Asian Countries.

Delhi launches Jahan vote, Wahan vaccination

Delhi government has launched the ‘Jahan vote, Wahan vaccination’ campaign in order to get all the citizens above 45 years of age vaccinated within this month. The vaccines for the beneficiaries of this age group will be provided by the center. People will have to visit their designated polling stations for vaccination.