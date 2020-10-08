Top 5 Current Affairs: 8 October 2020

SC rules protesters cannot block roads & public spaces

Supreme Court recently ruled that authorities should make sure that Shaheen Bagh-type protests, which led to blocking of roads and public spaces, should be avoided in future. Protestors should carry out demonstrations at designated places without causing any inconvenience to public. The ruling was made by apex court bench comprising Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul, Justice Aniruddha Bose and Justice Krishna Murari.

American poet Louise Gluck awarded with Nobel Prize in Literature 2020

American poet Louise Gluck won the Nobel Prize in Literature 2020 on October 8, 2020 for her poetic voice that makes individual existence universal. Apart from being a poet, Gluck is an English professor at Yale University, Connecticut. Her debut literary work was Firstborn that was released in 1968.

World Bank report states India's Economy to contract by 9.6% in FY21

World Bank's 'Beaten or Broken? Informality and Covid-19' Report has predicted that Indian Economy is likely to contract by 9.6% in the fiscal year 2020-21 due to Covid-19 pandemic. The report also stated that the South Asia region is expected to plunge into worst-ever recession because of COVID-19.

Gujarat launches ‘Digital Seva Setu’ programme

Gujarat Government launched ‘Digital Seva Setu’ Phase 1 programme for rural areas. Under the programme, 3500 village panchayats have been connected by optical fibre network of 100 Mbps. It will facilitate the online availability of public services.

IAF celebrated 88th anniversary of Air Force Day 2020 on October 8

Indian Air Force celebrated its 88th anniversary on October 8, 2020. The Air Force held a parade and showcased an air display by various aircraft including the newly inducted Rafale fighter aircraft. The ceremony took place at Hindon airbase, Ghaziabad.