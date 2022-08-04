Top 5 Current Affairs of the Day: 04 August 2022

The current Chief Justice of India NV Ramana has recommended Justice UU Lalit's name to be the next Chief Justice of India. Justice Uday U Lalit will become India's 49th Chief Justice. He is scheduled to retire on November 8, 2022.

India has designated 10 more wetlands as Ramsar sites, including six in Tamil Nadu and one each in Odisha, Goa, Madhya Pradesh and Karnataka.

The world's largest floating solar power plant will be built in Madhya Pradesh's Khandwa district on Omkareshwar Dam on the Narmada River. This will make Khandwa district the only one in the state to have all three things- thermal power station, hydel and solar power.

India's Tejaswin Shankar has won India's first-ever medal in high jump with his bronze in men's high jump final with a mark of 2.22m at Commonwealth Games 2022. This is India's first medal in athletics at the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2022.

RIL has jumped 51 places to be ranked at 104th position in the Fortune Global 500 List 2022. India's highest-ranked company on the list is Life Insurance Corporation, which is ranked at the 98th position.