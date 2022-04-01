Top 5 Current Affairs of the Day: 1 April 2022

Bank Holidays in April 2022

Reserve Bank of India has released a bank holiday calendar according to which all the private and public sector banks will remain closed for 15 days in April 2022. Bank holidays in April 2022 will also include the second and fourth Saturdays and Sundays. Check the full list of Bank Holidays in April 2022 here.

What is Indian Antarctic Bill, 2022?

The Indian Antarctic Bill, 2022, introduced in Lok Sabha is pursuant to India’s accession to Antarctic Treaty, 1959 as well as the Protocol on Environment Protection (Madrid Protocol) to the Antarctic Treaty. It aims at providing national measures to protect the Antarctic environment, and the dependent and associated ecosystems.

Russian Foreign Minister visit to India

India is an important country and if it sees to play a role that provides resolution of problems, it can support such process, said Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on India. He further added that no pressure will affect our partnership.

Sri Lankan Crisis 2022

Sri Lankans faced up to almost 10-hour of power cuts on March 30th and there were warnings of longer blackouts on March 31st. Sri Lanka also ran out of diesel on March 31st, crippling the country's transportation system. Sri Lanka has been facing is a forex shortage and protests of this nature will hurt tourism and have economic consequences.

Check new Income Tax Rules 2022

New income tax rules have come into effect with the start of the new financial year from April 1, 2022. Some of the major changes in income tax include a tax on cryptocurrencies, filing of updated returns, and tax rules of EPF interest.