Top 5 Current Affairs of the Day: 14 November 2022- Doodle for Google 2022, T20 World Cup

Natasa Pirc Musar has become the first female President of Slovenia. A 54-year-old, Natasa Pirc Musar won 53.86 percent of votes in the runoff, while her rival, right-wing politician and former Foreign Minister Andze Logar won 46.14 percent of votes, as per the election commission data based on 99 percent of the votes counted.

G20 Health and Finance Ministers launched a $1.4 billion fund to tackle the next global pandemic before the bloc’s leaders gather for a Summit on the Indonesian resort island of Bali. The 24-nation pandemic fund is viewed as one of the early global outcomes of the summit where little progress is expected on the Ukraine crisis with the President of Russia Vladimir Putin, not in attendance.

Google announced the winner of the Doodle for Google 2022 competition. Shlok Mukherjee from Kolkata has been declared the winner for India for his inspiring Doodle ‘India on the Center Stage.’ Shlok’s Doodle is also being featured on Google.co.in on November 14. The Doodle for Google competition aims at encouraging creativity and also celebrating the imagination in young people.

England defeated Pakistan by 5 wickets to win the T20I world Cup. England, needing 138 runs to win the T20 World Cup title for the second time, wobbled in the chase due to some hostile fast-bowling by Pakistan, however, Ben Stokes hit a half-century to take the side home in Melbourne, Australia. England's Sam Curran was named the Player of the Match as well as the Player of the Tournament.

Cochin Shipyard has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Inland Waterways Authority of India to build the country’s first hydrogen fuel cell catamaran vessel for Varanasi in UP. The Memorandum of Understanding was signed in the presence of the Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, Sarbananda Sonowal, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Union Minister for Heavy Industry Mahendra Nath Pandey, and other hosts of dignitaries.