Covaxin to be added to UK's approved list of vaccines from November 22

The United Kingdom has added India's Covaxin to its approved Covid vaccines list. The move will enable passengers fully vaccinated with Covaxin to travel to the United Kingdom from November 22, 2021.

UK gave its go-ahead to India's indigenous Covid-19 vaccine following World Health Organisation's (WHO) Emergency Use Listing for Covaxin. Besides Covaxin, the United Kingdom will also add China's Sinovac and Sinopharm to the country's approved list of vaccines for inbound travellers.

UK's recognition of COVAXIN comes a day after Switzerland added Covaxin to its list of approved Covid vaccines. Earlier, the United States also allowed travellers vaccinated with Covaxin to travel to the nation.

Significance

The British government said that it will start recognising vaccines on WHO's Emergency use Listing from 4 am on November 22. It added, as a result, Sinovac, Sinopharm Beijing and Covaxin will be added to their list of approved vaccines for inbound travel. The move will benefit more fully vaccinated people from countries including India, United Arab Emirates and Malaysia.

Impact

•Those vaccinated with Covaxin would now not need to self-isolate anymore upon arrival in the United Kingdom. Alex Ellis, British High Commissioner to India said, "From 22 November travellers fully vaccinated with a COVID19 vaccine recognised by WHO for Emergency Use Listing, including Covaxin, will not have to self-isolate; so joining those fully vaccinated with Covishield."

More good news for 🇮🇳 travellers to 🇬🇧👇

From 22 November travellers fully vaccinated with a #COVID19 vaccine recognised by @WHO for Emergency Use Listing, including Covaxin, will not have to self-isolate; so joining those fully vaccinated with Covishield.https://t.co/UyJsryBd0O https://t.co/mZhaqRgB35 — Alex Ellis (@AlexWEllis) November 8, 2021

•Now, those who have been fully vaccinated with the approved vaccines and have received their vaccine certificate would no longer need to take a pre-departure test, day 8 test or self-isolate upon arrival in the United Kingdom. The passengers will just need to pay for a lateral flow test that they will have to take before the end of their second day after arrival.

•With this, the United Kingdom will recognise the following vaccines-Pfizer BioNTech, Moderna, Oxford AstraZeneca (including Covishield), Janssen (J&J) and WHO EUL including Covaxin, Sinovac and Sinopharm Beijing from November 22.

•UK has simplified its travel rules further by allowing all those under the age of 18 years to be treated as fully vaccinated at the border thus, allowing them to enter the nation without self-isolating upon arrival.

Background

The United Kingdom had revised its travel advisory in September 2021 to approve Covishield, a vaccine jointly developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford University. It was manufactured by the Serum Institute of India (SII). It was approved for travellers visiting the UK from October 4 onwards.

India had expressed its protest against the UK's non-recognition of the Covishield vaccine while it had approved AstraZeneca and had warned of “reciprocal measures” if the ‘discriminatory policy’ was not amended.