Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

Covaxin to be added to UK's approved list of vaccines from November 22

UK gave its go-ahead to India's indigenous Covid-19 vaccine following World Health Organisation's (WHO) Emergency Use Listing for Covaxin. 

Created On: Nov 9, 2021 12:25 IST
Covaxin approved by UK
Covaxin approved by UK

The United Kingdom has added India's Covaxin to its approved Covid vaccines list. The move will enable passengers fully vaccinated with Covaxin to travel to the United Kingdom from November 22, 2021.

UK gave its go-ahead to India's indigenous Covid-19 vaccine following World Health Organisation's (WHO) Emergency Use Listing for Covaxin. Besides Covaxin, the United Kingdom will also add China's Sinovac and Sinopharm to the country's approved list of vaccines for inbound travellers.

UK's recognition of COVAXIN comes a day after Switzerland added Covaxin to its list of approved Covid vaccines. Earlier, the United States also allowed travellers vaccinated with Covaxin to travel to the nation. 

Significance

The British government said that it will start recognising vaccines on WHO's Emergency use Listing from 4 am on November 22. It added, as a result,  Sinovac, Sinopharm Beijing and Covaxin will be added to their list of approved vaccines for inbound travel. The move will benefit more fully vaccinated people from countries including India, United Arab Emirates and Malaysia. 

Impact

•Those vaccinated with Covaxin would now not need to self-isolate anymore upon arrival in the United Kingdom. Alex Ellis, British High Commissioner to India said, "From 22 November travellers fully vaccinated with a COVID19 vaccine recognised by WHO for Emergency Use Listing, including Covaxin, will not have to self-isolate; so joining those fully vaccinated with Covishield."

•Now, those who have been fully vaccinated with the approved vaccines and have received their vaccine certificate would no longer need to take a pre-departure test, day 8 test or self-isolate upon arrival in the United Kingdom. The passengers will just need to pay for a lateral flow test that they will have to take before the end of their second day after arrival.

•With this, the United Kingdom will recognise the following vaccines-Pfizer BioNTech, Moderna, Oxford AstraZeneca (including Covishield), Janssen (J&J) and WHO EUL including Covaxin, Sinovac and Sinopharm Beijing from November 22. 

•UK has simplified its travel rules further by allowing all those under the age of 18 years to be treated as fully vaccinated at the border thus, allowing them to enter the nation without self-isolating upon arrival. 

Background 

The United Kingdom had revised its travel advisory in September 2021 to approve Covishield, a vaccine jointly developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford University. It was manufactured by the Serum Institute of India (SII). It was approved for travellers visiting the UK from October 4 onwards.

India had expressed its protest against the UK's non-recognition of the Covishield vaccine while it had approved AstraZeneca and had warned of “reciprocal measures” if the ‘discriminatory policy’ was not amended.

Take Weekly Tests on app for exam prep and compete with others. Download Current Affairs and GK app

एग्जाम की तैयारी के लिए ऐप पर वीकली टेस्ट लें और दूसरों के साथ प्रतिस्पर्धा करें। डाउनलोड करें करेंट अफेयर्स ऐप

AndroidIOS
RRB NTPC Exam 2020 : Check Application status here from 21st to 30th Sep, 2020. Also, get complete details.

Related Stories

Comment (0)

Post Comment

4 + 5 =
Post
Disclaimer: Comments will be moderated by Jagranjosh editorial team. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant will not be published. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

    Monthly Current Affairs PDF

    • Current Affairs PDF September 2021
    • Current Affairs PDF August 2021
    • Current Affairs PDF July 2021
    • Current Affairs PDF June 2021
    • Current Affairs PDF May 2021
    • Current Affairs PDF April 2021
    • Current Affairs PDF March 2021
    View all

    Monthly Current Affairs Quiz PDF

    • Current Affairs Quiz PDF September 2021
    • Current Affairs Quiz PDF August 2021
    • Current Affairs Quiz PDF July 2021
    • Current Affairs Quiz PDF June 2021
    • Current Affairs Quiz PDF May 2021
    • Current Affairs Quiz PDF April 2021
    • Current Affairs Quiz PDF March 2021
    View all