UK moves India to Amber list: What does this mean for Indian travellers?

The United Kingdom has moved India from red to amber list, lifting the mandatory 10-day hotel quarantine for fully vaccinated passengers from India.

The United Kingdom has a traffic light system for international travel and those returning from countries in the Amber list are not subjected to compulsory institutional quarantine, instead, they have to undergo a 10-day quarantining at home.

The change was announced by the Department for Transport and it will come into effect from August 8, 2021.

Significance

The decision has come as a relief for the Indian diaspora in the United Kingdom, who had been demanding relaxations in the travel norms between India and Britain.

With this change, the Indian nationals will be able to quarantine at a location of their choice for 10 days after arriving in the UK instead of undergoing mandatory institutional quarantine. The travellers will also have the option of "Test to Release" after five days of quarantine.

The change will directly impact thousands of Indian families and students looking to travel to the UK.

What does this mean for travellers from India?

Those travelling to the United Kingdom from India will need to follow the following steps:

1. Take a Covid test within three days of their flight.

2. Book in advance for two Covid tests to be taken upon arrival in England

3. Complete a passenger locator form on arrival.

4. Quarantine at home or any place they have confirmed as their location in England for 10 days.



5. Test on or before day two and on or after day eight.

Test to Release Option Indian national can pay for a private COVID-19 test through the "Test to Release" scheme to test on day five and can be released from quarantine if the test result comes negative and the result of the day 2 test had also come negative or was inconclusive. The test to release option can not be taken unless the traveler has been in England for five full days.

Who is exempted from home quarantine in the UK?

•Those below the age of 18 years and those who are fully vaccinated in the UK or in a country with a vaccination programme approved by the UK are exempted from home quarantine.

•India-manufactured Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine, Coshield is likely to be covered under this exemption.

•Those who have received two doses of the Covid vaccine in the EU and the US are also exempted from home quarantine.

Which countries have been moved to the Amber list under the new change?

The UK Transport Department informed through a tweet that UAE, Qatar, India and Bahrain will be moved from the red list to the amber list. The change will come into effect from August 8, 2021.

Other Changes

The United Kingdom has also moved seven countries from the amber list to the green list including France, Germany, Austria, Romania, Slovenia, Slovakia, Latvia and Norway.

Those travelling from countries on the green list will not have to quarantine regardless of their vaccination status. They will have to take a pre-departure test and another test two days after arrival.

Four countries will be placed on the red list - Georgia, Mexico, La Reunion and Mayotte.