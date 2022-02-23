Ukraine Crisis: US President announces new sanctions against Russia for ‘beginning invasion of Ukraine’

The President of the United States Joe Biden on February 22, 2022, announced new sanctions against Russia and also called Russia’s move in eastern Ukraine the ‘beginning of a Russian invasion’.

The move by the United States came after the President of Russia Vladimir Putin recognized the independence of breakaway regions Luhansk and Donetsk and ordered the Russian troops there.

While speaking on the Russian-Ukraine crisis from the White House, US President also called Putin’s moves the ‘beginning of Russian invasion’ of Ukraine. Russia had started massing troops near Ukraine’s border in 2021 and had called them training exercises.

Today, I announced the first tranche of sanctions in response to Russia’s actions in Ukraine. And if Russia goes further with this invasion, we stand prepared to take further steps as necessary. pic.twitter.com/8t87wyMq6q — President Biden (@POTUS) February 23, 2022

US announces sanctions against Russia

US President Joe Biden announced that the US will be implementing full blocking sanctions on the two large Russian financial institutions: VEB and their military bank.

The President added that comprehensive sanctions are implemented on Russia’s sovereign debt which means that the US has cut off Russia’s government from the Western funding. Russia can no longer raise money from the West and also cannot trade in its new debt on US markets or European markets either.

Russian President recognizes two Ukraine separatist regions as independent

Sanctions to be imposed against Russia’s elites and their family members

Joe Biden further added that the US will also impose sanctions on Russia’s elites as well as their family members. He added that they share the corrupt gains of the Kremlin policies and should share in the pains as well.

US condemns Russia’s decision of recognizing Donetsk and Luhansk as Independent

The United States strongly condemned Russia’s decision of recognizing Donetsk and Luhansk in Ukraine as independent regions and asked who gave Russia the right to declare new so-called countries on the territory that belongs to its neighbours.

After Vladimir Putin’s announcement on Donetsk and Luhansk, US President also signed an executive order that will prohibit all the new investment, financing, and trade by the US persons to, from, or in the so-called Donetsk and Luhansk People’s Republics.

Notably, President Putin also ordered the sending of the Russian Armed Forces to Ukraine’s breakaway region after recognizing their independence on February 21, 2022.

Ukraine invasion by Russia: Background

1. Russia, in March 2014, had invaded and then annexed the Ukrainian peninsula of Crimea. Later in April, the pro-Russian separatists in the Donbas region declared independence and the war continued in the Eastern Ukrainian region and then later spread westwards.

2. In April 2019, a former Comedian Volodymyr Zelensky was elected by a large majority as the President of Ukraine on a promise to restore Donbas to Ukraine.

3. Ukraine's crisis further deepened in January 2021 when the Ukrainian President appealed to the President of the US to let Ukraine enter NATO.

4. Later in the spring of 2021, Russia started massing troops near the borders of Ukraine in what it said were training exercises.

5. Russia has stated that its recent troop deployment near Ukrainian borders is in response to NATO’s steady eastward expansion and has argued that its moves are aimed at protecting its own security considerations.