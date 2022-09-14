50 million people living in Modern Slavery in 2021, says UN reports

According to UN reports, 50 million people were living in Modern Slavery in 2021. The number of people in modern slavery has increased in the last fast years, with 10 million more people in 2021 as compared to 2016 as per the reports.

The report added that the number of women and children in modern slavery remains disproportionately vulnerable. Modern slavery has increased with the Covid-19 pandemic, climate change unemployment, armed conflicts, poverty, and education.

The Global Estimated of Modern Slavery, a report issued by the International Labour Organisation(ILO), the International human rights group walk free, and the International Organisation for Migration(IOM), depicts that 50 million people in 2021, were living in modern slavery. As per the UN reports the pandemic has exaggerated the risk of forced marriages in countries such as Bangladesh, India, Afghanistan, and Egypt.

50 million people are living in modern slavery.



It occurs in almost every country in the 🌍, often hidden in plain sight.



What is Modern Slavery?

The crime and violation of fundamental human rights are known as Modern Slavery.

It includes servitude, human trafficking, forced and compulsory labor, and forced marriages.

It is the term used to describe the exploitation of a person’s liberty by another for personal or commercial profit.

What are the forms of Modern Slavery?

Human Trafficking

The recruitment, transfer, harboring, transportation, or receipt of individuals through fraud or force is human trafficking. The aim of human trafficking is profit. People of all age groups including men, women, and children can become victims of this crime worldwide. Fake promises of education and employment or violence are often used by traffickers to coerce their victims.

Forced marriage

As per the reports, the number of people living in forced marriages has increased by 6.6 million between 2016 and 2021. A forced marriage is where both people do not consent to the marriage and force or abuse is used to keep them in marriage. As per the reports, nearly two-thirds of all forced marriages are in Asia and the Pacific.

Forced labor

With the global estimates of 2016, the report indicates an increase of 2.7million in the number of people in forced labor between 2016 and 2021. When people are compelled against their will to provide work or service using force or fraud is forced labor. The increased number of individuals involved in forced labor has been driven entirely by the private economy.

UN reports on Modern Slavery: What are the 5 key findings?

There are 50 million people in modern slavery, including 28 million in forced labor and 22 million in forced marriage, at any time, according to the 2021 Global Estimates for Modern Slavery Report. There are nearly 6.4 victims of modern slavery for every 1000 people worldwide. Out of 4 victims,1 is a child. More than three-quarters of women and girls are forced into commercial sexual exploitation. 17.3 million out of 28 million people are exploited in the private sector including domestic work, agriculture, or construction.

What are the Indian laws on slavery?

The Indian Slavery Act, of 1843, banned slavery in India and made the sale and purchase of any individual as a slave a punishable offense under the IPC. The act is also known as Act V of 1843. Article 23 of the Indian Constitution mandates the Prohibition of Trafficking and Forced Labor.

