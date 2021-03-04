UNGA adopts India-sponsored resolution, declares 2023 as International Year of Millets

The 193 member United Nations General Assembly- UNGA has declared 2023 as the International Year of Millets. The India-sponsored resolution has been adopted by consensus and is supported by over 70 nations.

TS Tirumurti, India’s Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador shared the news via Twitter and added that it is a big step to promote ecological and nutritional benefits of millets globally as a key component of the food basket and effective policy change.

He also expressed gratitude to all the co-sponsors of the resolution, especially Nepal, Bangladesh, Kenya, Senegal, Russia and Nigeria, and all the other member states of the UN.

The unanimously adopted resolution which was initiated by India was co-sponsored by over 70 countries. India’s Permanent Mission to the United Nations also distributed ‘murukku’, millet snack, to all the UN member states.

Delighted that Indian 🇮🇳 sponsored @UN resolution on “International Year of Millets 2023” was adopted by consensus in #UNGA this morning.



Big step to promote nutritional & ecological benefits of #millets to the 🌏 as a key component of food basket & effect policy changes - 1/2 pic.twitter.com/2PNAAS5vxM — PR UN Tirumurti (@ambtstirumurti) March 3, 2021

International Year of Millets: What is the Objective?

The resolution declaring 2023 as the International Year of Millets invites the UN, all the member states, and other global organisations to observe the year through activities that aim at raising awareness as well as directing policy attention to the health and nutritional benefits of millets.

The activities must also highlight the suitability of millets for cultivation under the changing and adverse climatic conditions while directing attention to improve value chain efficiencies.

The resolution also considers the need to advocate balanced, diversified, and healthy diets through the increased consumption and sustainable production of millets. It recognizes the vast genetic diversity of millets as well as their adaptive nature to a range of productive environments.

UN Decade of Action on Nutrition:

The UN General Assembly, in April 2016, had proclaimed the UN Decade of Action on Nutrition from the year 2016 to 2025. It recognizes the need to eradicate hunger as well as also prevent all forms of malnutrition globally.

The UN Decade of Action on Nutrition provides an umbrella to a wide group of actors for working together to address nutrition issues.

Recalling this, the resolution on an International year of Millets underscores the need of promoting sustainable food systems that will foster balanced, diversified, and healthy diets including a variety of foods.

The resolution also invites the FAO- Food and Agriculture Organisation to facilitate the implementation of the International Year.