Union Minister Prahlad Singh Patel inaugurates first-ever online exhibition on Ramayana

The Tourism and Culture Minister Prahlad Singh Patel on April 18, 2021, inaugurated the first-ever online exhibition on Ramayana, the epic by Maharishi Valmiki.

The exhibition will be showcasing 49 miniature paintings collections of the National Museum in New Delhi from different art schools of India. It will be dating from the 17th through the 19th century.

The Union Minister also addressed a webinar ‘India’s Heritage: Powering Tourism’ on the occasion of World Heritage Day 2021 on April 18. The weblink of the online exhibition is www.nmvirtual.in/Virtual_Tour/Ramayan.

Celebrating India’s unique heritage:

The Union Minister, during his address, stated that World Heritage Day is being celebrated only for the last 39 years however, India’s heritage is thousands of years old.

He added that the country has a unique heritage of dance, temples, shastras, music that cannot be found anywhere in the world and that protecting these invaluable inheritances is a collecting responsibility.

Prahlad Singh Patel pointed that the younger generation is responsible to carry forward the task of promoting the vast heritage of India and this can be done by them successfully since the youngsters are adept at technology and have more resources.

Culture and heritage of India major attraction for tourists:

While highlighting the Government’s efforts of boosting tourism in the country, the minister mentioned India’s culture and heritage are the major attractions for tourists.

He added that to achieve this goal, we must have long-term plans which will be including systematic development of our heritage and culture as well as presenting it at appropriate forums in order to get concrete results, with the involvement of the younger generation of the country.