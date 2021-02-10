UP Government announces 16-Digit Unicode to identify landholdings

The government of Uttar Pradesh has introduced a system of unique 16-digit Unicode in order to mark all kinds of landholdings in the state.

According to the official spokesperson of the state government who shared the news on February 7, 2021, the Unicode will be issued by the government.

The Unicode will be provided by the Revenue Department for marking all forms of residential, agriculture, and commercial land. With this, the individual will now be able to know the details of the land with a single click.

Significance:

Every piece of land in the state will now have its own unique identity that will check cases of land disputes as well as save people from falling into the trap of fraudsters. The state government issued Unicode will also put an end to the fake registries of the disputed land.

About the Unicode number • The Unicode number will be 16 digits. The first six digits will be based on the population of the land while the next four digits will determine the unique identity of the land. • The digits from 11 to 14 in the Unicode will be the number of the division of the land in the state. • The last two digits of the Unicode will have the details of the category, through which, the residential, agricultural and commercial land will be identified.

Unicode to cover the entire state:

The work on Unicode has already started in most of the districts of Uttar Pradesh. While the Unicode assessment for the plots in the state has started in all the revenue villages, the work of marking the disputed plots in the computerized management system has been executed by the revenue courts.