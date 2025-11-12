Thought on Children's Day​ for Students and Teachers to Celebrate Jawaharlal Nehru Birth Anniversary

Children's Day is a very special day we celebrate every year. In India, it falls on November 14th, which is the birthday of our first Prime Minister, Jawaharlal Nehru. He loved children a lot, and this day is a reminder of his love and the importance of every child in our country.
This day is not just about fun and games, although that is a big part of it! It is a day to think about how important children are for the future. We must make sure every child is safe, happy, and gets a good education. Children's Day encourages everyone—parents, teachers, and the community—to take care of the younger generation and help them grow into strong, good citizens. This Children’s Day shares the best Thoughts to mark the significance of good education, healthcare and collective commitment to build a better future.
Check: Children day speech in english
50+ Inspiring Thoughts on Children's Day
Quotes by Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru (Chacha Nehru)
These thoughts are central to the celebration of Children's Day in India.
-
"The children of today will make the India of tomorrow. The way we bring them up will determine the future of the country."
-
"Children are like buds in a garden and should be carefully and lovingly nurtured, as they are the future of the nation and the citizens of tomorrow."
-
"I may not have time for adults, but I have enough time for children."
-
"Only through the right education can a better order of society be built up."
-
"Children do not need sermons; they need examples to follow."
-
"To be in good health and full of energy, to be free from care and toil, that is the real childhood."
-
"The most important asset of any society is how it treats its children."
-
"The seeds we plant in our children today will blossom into the trees of tomorrow's India."
-
"Education is the foundation upon which we build our future."
-
"The object of education is to prepare the young to educate themselves throughout their lives."
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation