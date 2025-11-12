Revised UP Board Date Sheet 2026
Focus
Quick Links

Thought on Children's Day​ for Students and Teachers to Celebrate Jawaharlal Nehru Birth Anniversary

By Anisha Mishra
Nov 12, 2025, 14:13 IST

Children's Day, celebrated in India on November 14th (Jawaharlal Nehru's birthday), honors his affection for children and highlights their critical role in the nation's future. It serves as a vital annual reminder for all members of society to ensure the well-being, safety, happiness, and education of every child, encouraging their development into responsible, strong citizens.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us
Thought on Children's Day for Students and Teachers to Celebrate Jawaharlal Nehru Birth Anniversary
Thought on Children's Day for Students and Teachers to Celebrate Jawaharlal Nehru Birth Anniversary

Children's Day is a very special day we celebrate every year. In India, it falls on November 14th, which is the birthday of our first Prime Minister, Jawaharlal Nehru. He loved children a lot, and this day is a reminder of his love and the importance of every child in our country.

This day is not just about fun and games, although that is a big part of it! It is a day to think about how important children are for the future. We must make sure every child is safe, happy, and gets a good education. Children's Day encourages everyone—parents, teachers, and the community—to take care of the younger generation and help them grow into strong, good citizens. This Children’s Day shares the best Thoughts to mark the significance of good education, healthcare and collective commitment to build a better future.

Check: Children day speech in english

50+ Inspiring Thoughts on Children's Day

Quotes by Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru (Chacha Nehru)

These thoughts are central to the celebration of Children's Day in India.

  1. "The children of today will make the India of tomorrow. The way we bring them up will determine the future of the country."

  2. "Children are like buds in a garden and should be carefully and lovingly nurtured, as they are the future of the nation and the citizens of tomorrow."

  3. "I may not have time for adults, but I have enough time for children."

  4. "Only through the right education can a better order of society be built up."

  5. "Children do not need sermons; they need examples to follow."

  6. "To be in good health and full of energy, to be free from care and toil, that is the real childhood."

  7. "The most important asset of any society is how it treats its children."

  8. "The seeds we plant in our children today will blossom into the trees of tomorrow's India."

  9. "Education is the foundation upon which we build our future."

  10. "The object of education is to prepare the young to educate themselves throughout their lives."

On Innocence, Dreams, and Potential