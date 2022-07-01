Who is Ketanji Jackson? US Supreme Court’s first black woman judge

Ketanji Jackson nomination: The United States of America made history on June 30, 2022, as Ketanji Brown Jackson was sworn in as the first Black woman to serve on the Supreme Court. The appointment of 51-years old Ketanji Jackson by Democratic President Joe Biden means that white men are not in majority on the nation’s highest court for the first time in 233 years. While Jackson’s confirmation is a milestone, it still won’t change the 6-3 conservative majority in the US Supreme Court, which has come under fire for its recent rulings including the removal of abortion rights in the country.

Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson.



As I said the day she was confirmed: You’d be hard-pressed to find someone better qualified for the job. Congratulations, Justice Jackson. pic.twitter.com/HVDVPB74ZZ — President Biden (@POTUS) June 30, 2022

Ketanji Jackson is US Supreme Court’s first black woman judge: What US President said?

The appointment of Ketanji Brown Jackson, who became the first black woman judge of US Supreme Court, was termed by the US President Joe Biden as historic representing a profound step for the nation, for all the young, black girls who now see themselves reflected on the country’s highest court, and for all of us as Americans.

The President said, “The Supreme Court just gained a colleague with a world-class intellect, the dignified temperament the American people expect of a justice, and the strongest credentials imaginable.”

Ketanji Brown Jackson: Key Details

1. Ketanji Jackson, a federal judge since 2013, will join the three other women, Justices Elena Kagan, Sonia Sotomayor, and Amy Coney Barrett. It will be the first time that four women will serve together on a nine-member court.

2. Ketanji Ketanji’s nomination was confirmed by the Senate in early April, by a 53-47 mostly party-line vote that included the support of three Republicans.

3. Ketanji Jackson will be able to begin work immediately, however, the court will have just finished the bulk of its work until the fall, apart from the emergency appeals.

4. Ketanji Jackson's swearing-in also marks a major moment for Joe Biden. It will mean that he has the unprecedented distinction of both naming and overseeing the appointment of a Supreme Court Justice.

Ketanji Brown Jackson: Why her appointment is significant?

As per Nancy Pelosi, the top Democrat in Congress, amid the US Supreme Court’s cruel assault on Americans’ health, freedom, and security, Ketanji Brown Jackson will be a much-needed force for equal justice for all.

The appointment of Ketanji Brown Jackson also presents an opportunity for President Joe Biden’s administration to pivot from a spate of bad news in the recent months, with Joe Biden’s poll ratings still languishing below 40 per cent amid the runway inflation ahead of the midterm elections in November 2022.