WHO launches foundation to support the critical health needs

World Health Organization (WHO) on May 27 announced the creation of the WHO foundation to support critical health needs. It is an independent grant-making entity that aims at supporting the efforts of WHO to address the global health challenges.

WHO Director-General, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, during a virtual press conference in Geneva informed that idea for the establishment of WHO foundation goes back to February 2018 and it gives enormous pleasure to launch it officially.

As per the Director-General, to fulfill the mandate and mission of WHO, the donor base needs to be broadened as well as the quantity and quality of funding received by WHO must be improved.

WHO also shared the news regarding the launch of the foundation on its official twitter handle and mentioned that the foundation will support WHO’s efforts to address the most pressing global health challenges.

WHO welcomes the creation of the WHO Foundation, an independent grant-making entity headquartered in Geneva, that will support our efforts to address the most pressing global health challenges.



👉 https://t.co/A1gMX9c3dq pic.twitter.com/bjff7iXtuG — World Health Organization (WHO) (@WHO) May 27, 2020

Significance of the WHO Foundation:

An independent grant-making entity that will be headquartered in Geneva, WHO foundation will support global public health needs by providing funds to World Health Organization (WHO) as well as to trusted implementing partners in order to deliver on the organization’s “triple billion” goals.

It aims at broadening the WHO’s donor base and to work towards more predictable and sustainable funding.

Key Highlights:

• The foundation will be legally separate from WHO and it will facilitate contributions from individual major donors, general public and corporate and trusted partners to deliver on high impact programmes.

• The foundation will also simplify the process of philanthropic contributions.

• The creation of the foundation as part of WHO’s transformation is an essential step in achieving the mission of promoting health, keeping the world safe, and serving the vulnerable.

• The foundation has been established under the laws of Switzerland and has been benefited from the guidance of the Advisory group that includes experts in philanthropy, global health, finance, and ethics.

WHO Foundation in view of COVID-19 pandemic:

The foundation will focus on pandemic response and emergencies. WHO Foundation will also raise and disburse the funds for WHO global public health priorities in full alignment with the General Programme of Work adopted by member states of WHO.

About the WHO Foundation:

The independent grant-making foundation will focus on major global health challenges of today and tomorrow. WHO foundation will also support the global health ecosystem, by funding high0impact initiatives and advancing strategies of effectiveness, innovation, and rapid response.

The foundation will support global public health needs, from prevention, non-communicable diseases and mental health to outbreak response, emergency preparedness, and strengthening of the health system.