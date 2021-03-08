Women and Child Development Ministry classifies major programmes under 3 Umbrella schemes

The Women and Child Development Minister informed on March 8, 2021, that it has decided to classify all of its major programmes under three Umbrella Schemes- Mission Shakti, Mission Poshan 2.0, and Mission Vatsalya- for their better implementation.

According to the ministry, the step has been taken for the effective implementation of various programmes and schemes of the Ministry of Women and Child Development.

Women and Children constitute around 67.7% of the country’s population according to the 2011 census. The empowerment and protection of women and children and ensuring their wholesome development have always been crucial for the sustainable and equitable development of India.

For effective implementation all major Schemes of Women and Child Development Ministry classified under 3 Umbrella Schemes viz. Mission Poshan 2.0, Mission Vatsalya and Mission Shakti https://t.co/Y7e0CLMCL8 @MinistryWCD @smritiirani @PIB_India @MIB_India — PIB WCD (@PIBWCD) March 8, 2021

Under Mission Shakti:

As per WCD Ministry, Mission Shakti will consist of the schemes and policies for the empowerment and protection of women. The government has also allocated Rs. 3,109 crores for the scheme in the 2021-2022 budget.

The schemes covered under Mission Shakti will be:

• One-Stop Centre

• Mahila Police Volunteer

• Beti Bachao Beti Padhao

• Women’s helpline

• Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandana Yojana

Mission Poshan 2.0:

The Women and Child Development Ministry informed that the government will be merging the Poshan Abhiyan and supplementary nutrition programme to launch Mission Poshan 2.0.

Mission Poshan 2.0 will look into the ways and measures for strengthening the nutritional content, outreach, delivery, and outcomes. In the budget 2021-2022, the government has allocated an amount of Rs. 20,105 crores to Mission Poshan 2.0.

Mission Vatsalya:

The Ministry has informed that Mission Vatsalya will be looking into the child welfare services and child protection services all over the country. The central government has allocated Rs. 900 crores in the budget 2021-2022 for Mission Vatsalya.