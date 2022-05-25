What is Yasin Malik Terror Funding Case? Check complete timeline
Terror Funding Case: Yasin Malik who was the head of JKLF was arrested by the National Investigation Agency in May 2019 in connection with an overarching terror-funding case.
Yasin Malik latest news: A Kashmiri Separatist leader Yasin Malik was convicted by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) court in Delhi on May 19, 2022, in a case related to the alleged terrorism and secessionist activities in the Kashmir Valley in 2016-2017. Yasin Malik, earlier on May 10, had pleaded guilty to all the charges, including those under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA). NIA on May 24 sought the death penalty for the convicted Kashmiri Separatist while the amicus curiae appointed by the court to assist Yasin Malik has sought life imprisonment. The court is yet to announce the judgment.
Terror funding case: Separatist leader Yasin Malik pleads guilty before NIA court— ANI Digital (@ani_digital) May 10, 2022
Read @ANI Story | https://t.co/b6vVgNVQI4#YasinMalik #NIA #terrorfunding pic.twitter.com/ssSfPQAy72
Terror Funding Case: What was the case against Yasin Malik?
Yasin Malik who was the head of the Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) was arrested by the National Investigation Agency in May 2019. The arrest of the Kashmiri Separatist was made in connection with an overarching terror-funding case that the agency had opened in 2017.
In its FIR, the NIA had said that the Kashmiri Separatists were receiving the funds from Pakistan including from Syed Salahuddin of the Hizb-Ul-Mujahideen and Hafiz Saeed of the Lashkar-e-Taiba.
The funds were received to cause trouble in the Kashmir Valley through burning down of schools, stone pelting, and organizing strikes and protests.
What were the charges against Yasin Malik in terror funding case?
The NIA has claimed that a Kashmiri businessman Zahoor Ahmad Shah Watali was one of the main hawala conduits who had generated and had received the funds from Pakistan, the UAE and ISI via various shell companies that he had floated to disguise the foreign remittances. He transferred the funds to the separatist leaders and the stone pelters in Kashmir valley.
The searches were conducted during the investigation at various places in Jammu and Kashmir, Haryana and Delhi and significant electronic and documentary evidence was recovered.
The evidence presented by NIA had pointed to the pattern of raising, collecting, transferring and using the funds for the terrorist and the separatist activities.
Yasin Malik Terror Funding Case: Timeline of events
|
Timeline
|
Events
|
October 1999
|
Yasin Malik was arrested by the Indian authorities under the Public Safety Act (PSA)
|
March 26, 2002
|
The Kashmiri Separatist was arrested under the Prevention of Terrorism Act and was detained for almost a year
|
May 2007
|
Yasin Malik and his party launched a campaign known as Safar-i-Azadi. Under it, he and his colleagues visited around 3,500 towns and villages of Kashmir promoting anti-India stance
|
February 2013
|
Malik shared the dais with banned Lashkar-e-Taiba Chief Hafiz Saeed in Islamabad
|
January 12, 2016
|
He wrote a letter to the Prime Minister of Pakistan Nawaz Sharif opposing Gilgit-Baltistan’s merger with Pakistan
|
2017
|
NIA registered a case of terror funding against Yasin Malik and other Separatists leaders in a chargesheet filed in 2019
|
February 26, 2019
|
Yasin Malik’s house was searched and incriminating material including electronic items and documents were seized
|
April 10, 2019
|
Malik was arrested by NIA in connected with a case related to Terror funding and separatists groups in Jammu & Kashmir
|
March 2020
|
Yasin Malik and six accomplices were charged under TADA, the Arms Act, 1959, and Ranbir Penal Code for the attack on 40 India Air Force Personnel in Srinagar on January 25, 1990
|
March 2022
|
A Delhi Court reviewed the evidence against Yasin Malik and ordered the framing of charges against him under stringent UAPA and Indian Penal Code
|
May 10, 2022
|
Yasin Malik pleaded guilty to the charges against him and told the court that he will not contest the charges levelled against him.
Take Weekly Tests on app for exam prep and compete with others. Download Current Affairs and GK app
एग्जाम की तैयारी के लिए ऐप पर वीकली टेस्ट लें और दूसरों के साथ प्रतिस्पर्धा करें। डाउनलोड करें करेंट अफेयर्स ऐपAndroidIOS