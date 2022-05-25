What is Yasin Malik Terror Funding Case? Check complete timeline

Yasin Malik latest news: A Kashmiri Separatist leader Yasin Malik was convicted by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) court in Delhi on May 19, 2022, in a case related to the alleged terrorism and secessionist activities in the Kashmir Valley in 2016-2017. Yasin Malik, earlier on May 10, had pleaded guilty to all the charges, including those under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA). NIA on May 24 sought the death penalty for the convicted Kashmiri Separatist while the amicus curiae appointed by the court to assist Yasin Malik has sought life imprisonment. The court is yet to announce the judgment.

Terror Funding Case: What was the case against Yasin Malik?

Yasin Malik who was the head of the Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) was arrested by the National Investigation Agency in May 2019. The arrest of the Kashmiri Separatist was made in connection with an overarching terror-funding case that the agency had opened in 2017.

In its FIR, the NIA had said that the Kashmiri Separatists were receiving the funds from Pakistan including from Syed Salahuddin of the Hizb-Ul-Mujahideen and Hafiz Saeed of the Lashkar-e-Taiba.

The funds were received to cause trouble in the Kashmir Valley through burning down of schools, stone pelting, and organizing strikes and protests.

What were the charges against Yasin Malik in terror funding case?

The NIA has claimed that a Kashmiri businessman Zahoor Ahmad Shah Watali was one of the main hawala conduits who had generated and had received the funds from Pakistan, the UAE and ISI via various shell companies that he had floated to disguise the foreign remittances. He transferred the funds to the separatist leaders and the stone pelters in Kashmir valley.

The searches were conducted during the investigation at various places in Jammu and Kashmir, Haryana and Delhi and significant electronic and documentary evidence was recovered.

The evidence presented by NIA had pointed to the pattern of raising, collecting, transferring and using the funds for the terrorist and the separatist activities.

Yasin Malik Terror Funding Case: Timeline of events