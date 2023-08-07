Chess is a game of strategy and tactics. Players must use their chess skills and intelligence to outmanoeuvre their opponents and checkmate their king. One of the most challenging types of chess puzzles is the 1-move checkmate. In these puzzles, the player must find a single move to checkmate the opponent's king.

1-move checkmate puzzles are not easy to solve. They require a keen eye for tactical opportunities and a deep understanding of chess principles. However, they are also incredibly rewarding to solve. When you find the winning move in a 1-move checkmate puzzle, it is a truly satisfying feeling.

Chess Puzzles #5: Checkmate In 1 Move, White To Play

In the above chess board, white is to make the move to checkmate black. If you are looking for a challenge to your chess intelligence, then these 1-move checkmate puzzles are a great option.

To make the chess puzzle more challenging, try to find the checkmate move within 10 seconds. Test your chess tactics and help you to improve your understanding of the game.

Here are some tips for solving 1-move checkmate puzzles: Start by identifying the opponent's king. Look for pieces that can checkmate the king. Consider the opponent's pieces that can block your checkmate.

The black king is sitting in the g8 square. What will be your winning move?

Do not worry if you are unable to figure out the next move, you can always refer to the solution at the end of this article. Though, we encourage you to solve the chess puzzle yourself!

Chess Puzzles Solutions

Bravo! You found the winning chess strategy to checkmate black in 1-move. However, we have shared the answer below if you are figuring out how to checkmate black in this chess game.

Answer: Move the white queen from g3 to g7 square. Checkmate in 1 move!

Did you enjoy the chess puzzle?

