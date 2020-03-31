Union Territory of Delhi: A snapshot of the Economy

p>Delhi is one of the largest metropolises in India. It is the capital of the Republic of India. Delhi is counted among the richest states/UTs of India. It is also the centre of national politics, trade, literature and culture in India.

This article is based on the economic scenario of the National capital Delhi.

Important facts about Delhi at a glance:-

Geographical Area (sq km):1,483

Establishment: Union territory since 1956

State Language: English, Hindi, Punjabi, Bihari, and Haryanvi

Bordering states: Haryana, Uttar Pradesh

The population of Delhi:1.67 cr. (2011 census)

Literacy Rate:86.2%

Sex ratio (2011): 868

Official Languages: Hindi, English

Districts: 11

Key Industries: Banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI), Agri and processed food,

construction and real estate, IT and ITeS, Tourism and Logistics.

Now let us know some economic facts about Delhi.

1. The Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) of Delhi increased at the rate of 12.41% between 2011-12 and 2018-19.

2. The size of the Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) of Delhi was Rs 7.80 trillion or US$ 108.06 billion in 2018-19.

3. The Per Capita Income (PCI) of Delhi was Rs 402,173 in 2018-19. This is the second-highest after the Goa that has PCI of 502,425 per annum in the same period.

4. Key industries in Delhi are; IT and ITeS, Banking, construction and real estate, Tourism and Logistics financial services and insurance (BFSI), and Agri & processed food.

5. Total merchandise exports from Delhi were US$ 5.18 billion in FY20 (up to September 2019) while this data was US$ 9.47 billion in FY2019.

6. Delhi/National Capital Region (NCR) is the biggest milk market in India. The organised milk market in the region, estimated at 5 million litres per day.

7. The real estate sector is the backbone of Delhi's economy. It contributed around 28.49% to UT’s Gross State Value Added (GSVA) in FY 2018-19.

8. The contribution of the agriculture sector to GSVA of Delhi at 2011-12 prices was just 2.31% in 2018-19, while the secondary sector made the contribution of 14.13% and the service sector has the largest contribution of 83.56% in 2018-19.

9. The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) reports that cumulative FDI inflows to Delhi were to US$ 89.68 billion from April 2000–June 2019.

10. The national capital Delhi had received 29.11 million domestic tourists and 2.74 million foreign tourists in 2017.

11. As per the 6th economic census, Delhi has 8.75 Lakh total establishments out of which 98.58% are in urban areas and 1.42% are in rural areas.

So these were some interesting and important facts about the economic condition of National capital Delhi.

