Airplane Mode: What is it? , Is it Important to turn on Airplane Mode in flight? and other details

The ‘airplane mode’ or the ‘flight mode’ is a setting on smartphones and other devices, which suspends the device's radio-frequency signal transmission on selection.

Meaning when you select airplane mode, your phone can't connect to mobile data and cellular network anymore, and you can not do the things that require a signal, for example, you cannot send text messages, make or receive phone calls, or browse the internet.

What is allowed to do on your phone if Airplane mode is switched on?

You can still use your phone while it's in Airplane mode for

capturing pictures or videos.

listening to music,

playing offline games,

Read an already downloaded ebook

Watch movies offline

Any activity that doesn't require a signal or the internet can be performed on the phone.



How to switch on airplane mode on your smartphone?



You can follow these steps to turn on airplane mode on your Android phone:





First, you need to open the Settings app on your phone

Next, you need to select the option ‘Internet & Network’

Click to Enable or disable airplane mode.

Note: Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, and mobile network are all disabled when Airplane mode is on.

You can enable the Wi-Fi and Bluetooth, manually





For iPhone:

You need to open the Control Center first

After that select the Airplane Mode button.

You can also go to turn On airplane mode by going to phone settings.







What happens if your phone is in flight mode?



Hardware functions like cellular, Wi-Fi, and GPS, are disabled by the device when airplane mode is activated.

Cellular : The device will stop connecting to cell towers for communication. No exchange of voice calls, SMS messages, and mobile data would be done as they are all reliant on cellular data

Wi-Fi : All Wi-Fi networks that you're already logged into will be disconnected.

GPS : All GPS-receiving features will be disabled.



Why is it Important to switch on airplane mode in flight?

The signals transmitted by devices cannot be used on commercial airplanes due to rules and regulations in many nations.

Damage to sensitive navigational equipment is possible because the device's signals can interfere with an airplane's signals.

When do you switch Airplane mode on/off?



When the flight crew instructs you must listen to them and turn your phone to Airplane mode.

It should be on during the entire flight duration.

When the aircraft's doors open or the airline crew makes the announcement, you can turn Off airplane mode.



It's highly crucial to always fly with your phone in airplane mode for everyone's safety because an airplane's critical systems can be affected by the frequency of your mobile phone’s network.





