All you need to know about the special 75 rupee coin to be launched by PM Modi.

The Ministry of Finance is going to launch a special ₹75 coin to commemorate the opening of India’s new Parliament Building in New Delhi. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will unveil the new coin on Sunday, May 28, 2023.

The coin is being minted by the center as a tribute to India's 75th anniversary of independence.

Ministry of Finance to launch a special Rs 75 coin to commemorate the inauguration of the new Parliament building on 28th May. pic.twitter.com/NWnj3NFGai — ANI (@ANI) May 26, 2023

'Sengol' is the symbol of the transfer of power to India from the Britishers on the 14th of August in 1947.



PM @narendramodi Ji at the inauguration of the new Parliament building will respectfully install the sacred 'Sengol' in the Lok Sabha. #SengolAtNewParliament pic.twitter.com/f30q4z1eM0 — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) May 24, 2023

Here is the notification issued by the Ministry of Finance, India:

Here is everything you need to know about the special new 75-rupee coin:

1. The face of the special coin will bear the engraving of the new Parliament Complex.

2. The 75-rupee coin will feature these on its obverse Side:

Lion Capital of the Ashoka Pillar

"Satyamev Jayate" inscription below

"Bharat" in Devanagari script on the left

"India" in English on the right

Rupee symbol and denomination value of 75 below the Lion Capital

2. The coin will feature these on its reverse side:

Image of the Parliament complex

"Sansad Sankul" in Devanagari script on the upper periphery

"Parliament Complex" in English on the lower periphery

3. Its diameter measures 44 millimetres. The edges of the coin will be embellished with 200 serrations, adding a distinctive touch to its design.

4. Weighing a total of 35 grams, it will be crafted using a four-part alloy composition.

5. The alloy composition will consist of 50% silver, 40% copper, 5% nickel, and 5% zinc.

6. The 35-gram coin will adhere to the guidelines outlined in First Schedule of the Indian Constitution.

The new Parliament Building of India will be inaugurated by PM Narendra Modi on Sunday, May 28, 2023. More than 25 parties are expected to participate in the opening ceremony, whereas over 20 have opposed the ceremony.