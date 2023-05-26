All you need to know about the special 75 rupee coin to be launched by PM Modi.

The new and grandiose Parliament Building will be inaugurated on Sunday, May 28. To honour the opening of the structure, a special coin of ₹75 will be launched by the Finance Ministry.
All you need to know about the special 75 rupee coin
All you need to know about the special 75 rupee coin

The Ministry of Finance is going to launch a special ₹75 coin to commemorate the opening of India’s new Parliament Building in New Delhi. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will unveil the new coin on Sunday, May 28, 2023. 

The coin is being minted by the center as a tribute to India's 75th anniversary of independence.

Here is the notification issued by the Ministry of Finance, India:

Jagranjosh

Here is everything you need to know about the special new 75-rupee coin:

1. The face of the special coin will bear the engraving of the new Parliament Complex. 

2. The 75-rupee coin will feature these on its obverse Side:             

  • Lion Capital of the Ashoka Pillar
  • "Satyamev Jayate" inscription below
  • "Bharat" in Devanagari script on the left
  • "India" in English on the right
  • Rupee symbol and denomination value of 75 below the Lion Capital

2. The coin will feature these on its reverse side:

  • Image of the Parliament complex
  • "Sansad Sankul" in Devanagari script on the upper periphery
  • "Parliament Complex" in English on the lower periphery

3. Its diameter measures 44 millimetres. The edges of the coin will be embellished with 200 serrations, adding a distinctive touch to its design.

4. Weighing a total of 35 grams, it will be crafted using a four-part alloy composition.

5. The alloy composition will consist of 50% silver, 40% copper, 5% nickel, and 5% zinc. 

6. The 35-gram coin will adhere to the guidelines outlined in First Schedule of the Indian Constitution. 

The new Parliament Building of India will be inaugurated by PM Narendra Modi on Sunday, May 28, 2023. More than 25 parties are expected to participate in the opening ceremony, whereas over 20 have opposed the ceremony.

 
Get the latest General Knowledge and Current Affairs from all over India and world for all competitive exams.
Jagran Play
खेलें हर किस्म के रोमांच से भरपूर गेम्स सिर्फ़ जागरण प्ले पर
अभी खेलें
Jagran PlayJagran PlayJagran PlayJagran Play
Next