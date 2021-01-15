Army Day 2021: Quotes, Wishes, Messages, SMS, WhatsApp and Facebook Status, Slogans, Poems, and more

Army Day 2021: It is celebrated on 15 January every year as on 15 January 1949, General KM Cariappa took over the charge of the Indian Army from British General Sir Francis Butcher. Every year on this day, special parades and military shows are organised. Also, Gallantry awards and Sena medals are awarded on this day.

Army Day 2021: Quotes

1." Some goals are so worthy, it's glorious even to fail"- Captain Manoj Kumar Pandey

2. "I shall not withdraw an inch but will fight to our last man and our last round." - Major Somnath Sharma

3. “Either I will come back after hoisting the Tricolour (Indian flag), or I will come back wrapped in it, but I will be back for sure” - Captain Vikram Batra

4. "There will be no withdrawal without written orders and these orders shall never be issued" - Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw

5. "The enemy are only 50 yards from us. We are heavily outnumbered. We are under devastating fire. I shall not withdraw an inch but will fight to our last man and our last round" -- Major Somnath Sharma

6. “Only best of the friends and worst of the enemies visit us” – Indian Army

7. “We fight to win and win with a knockout because there are no runners up in war” -General JJ Singh

8. “If a man says he is not afraid of dying, he is either lying or a Gurkha” - Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw

9. “Quartered in snow, silent to remain. When the bugle calls, they shall rise and march again” – The scroll of honour at the Siachen base camp.

10. "No real change in history has ever been achieved by discussions." - Subhas Chandra Bose

11. "We live by chance, We love by choice, We kill by profession." - Officers Training Academy, Chennai

12. "I regret I have but one life to give for my country." - Prem Ramchandani

13. Do not lament the death of a warrior on the battlefield. As those who sacrifice their lives in the war are honoured in heaven—in honour of KM Cariappa

14. “You have never lived until you have almost died, and for those who choose to fight, Life has a special flavour, the protected will never know."- Capt R Subramanium, Kirti Chakra (Posthumously)

15. "If death strikes, before I prove my blood, I swear I’ll kill death" - Captain Manoj Kumar Pandey

Why is Army Day Celebrated in India?

Army Day 2021: Wishes and Messages

1. Much thanks to You for Serving Our Country and Protecting Our Freedoms!

2. “Without saints, we tend to be nothing… . while not army, we tend to be nothing… .. wish you a cheerful Indian Army Day and salute to our army.”

3. “Let our country link up to look at Army Day to respect or overcome troopers who aim for our pride, our grins… . Cheerful Indian Army Day.”

4. Indian Army Day always reminds us of all our heroes who stand strong to keep us safe. Happy Indian Army Day!

5. I am proud to be an Indian, Salute Our Soldiers on Army Day.

6. Let us celebrate Indian Army Day by saluting all the army men for their bravery, dedication, and patriotism.

7. Let us come together to celebrate National Army Day to honour our brave soldiers who are the reason behind our pride, our smiles. Happy Army Day 2021!

8. Indian Army Day faithfully helps us to recollect all our legends who stay steadfast to protect us. Happy Army Day 2021!

9. Warriors are not conceived, They are made in the Indian army. Upbeat Indian Army Day.

10. Saluting all the Army men for their bravery, dedication, and patriotism. Happy Indian Army Day!

Army Day 2021: Slogans

1. Defend from above

2. Prepared to fight

3. Who dares wins

4. Never back down

5. Ever High is My Head

6. The harder the battle, the more grand the victory.

7. Discipline is the heart of an armed force.

8. Lead me, follow me, or get the hell out of my way.

9. Look Sharp, Be Sharp, Go Army!

10. Discipline is the soul of an Army.

11. A safe army is better than a safe border.

Army Day 2021: Poems

1.

A Soldier's Sacrifice

Winning the hearts of millions

Keeping their life in danger for all

Working for their country

And the great life savers

Love and respect is what they deserve

Affection is what they need

Weapons are their power

These can keep them to be demanded always for

Family and country is their strength

A smile in the face of their people can heal their pain

The million in the one

The greatest of the great

These are the people

Who do not berate

They enjoy and live in the nature to the fullest

Bath in the waterfall, rain and lake

Eat raw food they get from the trees and forest

Dress up with the fragrance of the natural floret

Sun rays strike their body direct

Clouds dance over them in specific days

Twinkling stars and the dark sky stay with them all the night

Wind is the medium of their flight

Their happiness lies in the achievement of their territory

They lie slanted on the soil

Their actual home is within the hills and Himalaya

Patriotism runs within their blood and vein

Taste is in the country's dishes

Everything has its own magic

Own people lies in our feeling

We just need to make it in our mind

Army, navy, military are always in their duty

We feel proud of these soldiers

No one can properly describe their situation and life

Everyone can only feel

Goosebumps rise when we see them

This is because of the image they have kept

Their tears are the blood drops

Their death is like losing a pure soul of our lives

No one is like them

Everything is in their own destiny

They have the most clear heart

Which have been burnt, hurt and still survived

Salute to these great personalities

And tribute to them

Our flag flies in the top of the sky

And our country is like heaven.

This is a girl of just sixteen years old

Writing her own feeling

It is just endless to describe anything of them

It just depends on one's brain and hearty thinking.

By Ankita Dolai

2.

Salute To The Indian Soldiers

For us they are on border,

Who can't break the order.

Who are always ready to sacrifice,

They are as hard as Himalayan ice.

Salute to the Indian soldiers!

Because of them we are alive,

And, we are secure in Indian hive.

Who always look for command,

Who have only one brand.

Salute to the Indian soldiers!

They fight in Battle without any fear,

There is no security of future year.

Who don't know the difference of day and night,

Who always ready to fight.

Salute to the Indian soldiers!

Who celebrate their festivals with bullets and guns,

We play Holi with colours;

But they play with rifles and guns.

They know only one colour which is 'Blood Red'.

Salute to the Indian soldiers!

We complain for hot and cold day,

While they stay in harsh Siachen everyday.

They are never sure of their own life,

They don't know will they ever meet his daughter, son, and wife.

Salute to the Indian soldiers!

Their village's routes are best friends of their wife.

Why Politicians play with their life?

And, why payment of their life is done by some amount of money,

Is that all our duty towards our great Indian Army?

Again and again salute to the Indian soldiers!

By Vivek Verma

