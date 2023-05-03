What is Asian Pacific American Heritage Month 2023? Here’s Everything You Need to Know About It and More.

Asian Pacific American Heritage Month is an annual observance in the United States that takes place in May to celebrate and recognise the contributions and achievements of Asian Americans, Native Hawaiians, and Pacific Islanders (AAPI) in American history and culture.

Why is APAHM celebrated in May?

Beginning in 1977 as a week-long observance, the APAHM soon expanded to a month-long celebration in 1992. The month of May was chosen to commemorate the arrival of the first Japanese immigrants to the United States on May 7, 1843, and the completion of the transcontinental railroad, largely built by Chinese immigrants, on May 10, 1869.

During Asian Pacific American Heritage Month, events and activities are held across the country to honour the rich history and cultural diversity of AAPI communities.

May is Asian Pacific American Heritage Month, and we’re proud to celebrate the incredibly rich histories, cultures, and traditions of Asian American, Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Islander communities at Apple and around the world. — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) May 1, 2023

May is Asian Pacific American Heritage Month.



Why was May chosen specifically to celebrate Asian American and Pacific Islander contributions?



To honour the AAPI communities and achievements, here are some interesting questions and their answers:

1. Who was the first Asian NBA player?

Wataru Misaka

Source: NBA.com

Japanese-American Wat Misaka made history in the late 1940s when he became the first non-white and Asian player to play for the National Basketball Association. Misaka, who played for the New York Knicks, had a short-lived career. He didn't play much, but he was a trailblazing basketball player who paved the way for other non-white players to play in the coveted league.

2. Who was the first Asian to win an Oscar?

Ronald Louis Schwary

Source: Yahoo

Ronald Louis Schwary, who was of Lebanese descent, was a producer and director from the United States. He was also the first Asian to win an Academy Award. His 1981 film “Ordinary People” won an Academy Award for Best Picture. His other prominent works include Havana, Smell of a Woman, Sabrina, Meet Joe Black, and Random Hearts.

3. Who was the first Asian woman to win an Oscar?

Chloe Zhao

Source: Getty Images

Born on March 21, 1982, Chloe Zhao is the first Asian or coloured woman to ever win an Oscar. Zhao is a Chinese filmmaker known for her independent films. Her 2020 film “Nomadland” won her an Academy Award for Best Director.

4. Who is the first Asian NFL player?

Eugene Chung

Eugene Chung is believed to be the first Asian American to be selected in the first round of the NFL Draft. He was taken by the New England Patriots in 1992 as the 13th choice.

5. Who was the first Asian Superhero?

Simu Liu

Source: Vogue

Simu Liu is the first ever Asian superhero. The "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings" star debuted as the superhero Shang-Chi in the 2021 film, placing Liu as the 1st Asian-American superhero in the Marvel Cinematic Universe films.

May is Asian Pacific American Heritage Month in Canada and the U.S., and we’re celebrating the contributions and achievements of Asian and Pacific Islanders worldwide. See how you can use Google products to honor Asian and Pacific Islander culture. https://t.co/tdRurS1eVl — Google (@Google) May 2, 2023

The Asian Pacific American Heritage Month is not just a celebration, it is also an opportunity to raise awareness about issues affecting AAPI communities, including discrimination, inequality, and underrepresentation.