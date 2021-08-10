Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav: Indians to sing National Anthem from Red Fort on Independence Day 2021

On the occasion of Independence Day 2021, the Central Government is organizing Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav to mark this day. A programme is also being organized by the Ministry of Culture where the citizens of India are being called in to participate in the singing of the National Anthem to vent their patriotism. The Ministry of Culture has taken this initiative of commemorating the 75 years of Independence as well. Take a look at the tweet below.

‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’, dedicated to the people of India celebrates & commemorates 75 years of progressive India and the glorious history of it’s people, culture and achievements. For more details please follow updates on https://t.co/FrFQGB8g9L#AmritMahotsav #India@75 pic.twitter.com/TVzuJfo3ok — Ministry of Culture (@MinOfCultureGoI) March 18, 2021

The Ministry of Culture also tweeted:

As a part of #AmritMahotsav, let’s unite and show the same respect and love for our India by singing the National Anthem with fellow Indians.

Come on India! Let’s do this!

Visit the website, https://t.co/ia7fSwIu6h and follow 4 easy steps to participate. — Ministry of Culture (@MinOfCultureGoI) August 9, 2021

Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav: What is the Need?

The Government through this move wishes to urge people to remember the struggle the Freedom Fighters had to go through to bring us to this day. The Government is trying to digitize Independence Day and create a record of National Anthem singing through this move. Imagine as many as 1 billion people singing the National Anthem together!

Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav: The Process

The Prime Minister of India, Mr Narendra Modi had announced this idea in his Mann ki Baat programme cast on July 25, 2021 . He informed that the people of India can record a video of them singing the National Anthem and upload it on the new website of Ministry of Culture: rashtragaan.in

How to upload the Video?

The citizen of India would have to visit the official website- rashtragaan.in The citizen would have to fill in his/her details including name, phone number etc The National Anthem should be sung in standing position The video recorded must be uploaded on the website After this a certificate of participation would be provided to the citizen Download the certificate for future reference.

PM Modi had appealed to the people to be a part of this movement so that it can be made the day of the people. The video would then be made after compiling all the videos sent or uploaded on rashtragaan.in that would be displayed at the Red Fort during the Independence Day ceremony held annually. Take a look at the videos below that people have been uploading.

It would also be shown at the Indira Gandhi International Airport. The people can record their videos at rashtragaan.in as well.

