Bank Holidays in July 2021: Check the complete list here
Both public and private sector banks in India remain closed on all public holidays, national holidays, and second and fourth Saturday’s of the month.
In July 2021, the banks will remain closed in India for 15 days. However, some of them are state-specific holidays and banks across India will not be closed on these days except for Eid al-Adha.
The holidays announced by the Central Government are applicable to all the banks pan India, while the holidays announced by the State Governments are applicable to their respective states.
Check the complete list of bank holidays for July 2021 below.
Bank Holidays pan India in July 2021
|Date
|Occasion
|4 July 2021
|Sunday
|10 July 2021
|Second Saturday
|11 July 2021
|Sunday
|18 July 2021
|Sunday
|21 July 2021
|Eid al-Adha
|24 July 2021
|Fourth Saturday
|21 July 2021
|Sunday
State-wise Bank Holidays in July 2021
|Date
|Occasion
|State
|12 July 2021
|Kang
|Rajasthan
|Rath Yatra
|Odisha, Manipur
|13 July 2021
|Martyr's Day
|Jammu & Kashmir
|Bhanu Jayanti
|Sikkim
|14 July 2021
|Drukpa Tshechi
|Sikkim
|16 July 2021
|Harela Puja
|Uttarakhand
|17 July 2021
|Kharchi Puja
|Tripura, Meghalaya
|19 July 2021
|Guru Rimpoche’s Thungkar Tshechu
|Sikkim
|20 July 2021
|Eid al-Adha
|Jammu & Kashmir, Kerala
|31 July 2021
|Ker Puja
|Tripura
It is to be noted that the first list of bank holidays is applicable pan India while the second list of holidays is state-specific and applies only to the indicated states.
So, this was the complete list of bank holidays for the month of July 2021. Before heading out to banks amid the COVID-19 pandemic, we advice you to check the list of holidays to ward off any inconvenience in the future.
