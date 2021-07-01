Bank Holidays in July 2021: Check the complete list here

Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

Check the complete list of bank holidays for July 2021 below.
Created On: Jul 1, 2021 14:01 IST
Modified On: Jul 1, 2021 14:36 IST
Bank Holidays in July 2021
Both public and private sector banks in India remain closed on all public holidays, national holidays, and second and fourth Saturday’s of the month.

In July 2021, the banks will remain closed in India for 15 days. However, some of them are state-specific holidays and banks across India will not be closed on these days except for Eid al-Adha. 

The holidays announced by the Central Government are applicable to all the banks pan India, while the holidays announced by the State Governments are applicable to their respective states. 

Check the complete list of bank holidays for July 2021 below. 

Bank Holidays pan India in July 2021

Date Occasion
4 July 2021 Sunday
10 July 2021 Second Saturday
11 July 2021 Sunday
18 July 2021 Sunday
21 July 2021 Eid al-Adha
24 July 2021 Fourth Saturday
21 July 2021 Sunday

State-wise Bank Holidays in July 2021

Date Occasion State
12 July 2021 Kang Rajasthan
Rath Yatra Odisha, Manipur
13 July 2021 Martyr's Day Jammu & Kashmir
Bhanu Jayanti Sikkim
14 July 2021 Drukpa Tshechi Sikkim
16 July 2021 Harela Puja Uttarakhand
17 July 2021 Kharchi Puja Tripura, Meghalaya
19 July 2021 Guru Rimpoche’s Thungkar Tshechu Sikkim
20 July 2021 Eid al-Adha Jammu & Kashmir, Kerala
31 July 2021 Ker Puja Tripura

It is to be noted that the first list of bank holidays is applicable pan India while the second list of holidays is state-specific and applies only to the indicated states. 

So, this was the complete list of bank holidays for the month of July 2021. Before heading out to banks amid the COVID-19 pandemic, we advice you to check the list of holidays to ward off any inconvenience in the future. 

