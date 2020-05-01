List of Bank Holidays in May 2020

In India, both public and private sector banks remain closed on all public holidays, National holidays and second and fourth Saturday’s of the month. In May 2020, banks will remain closed on the occasion of May Day, Buddha Purnima and Eid-ul-Fitr. In addition to these holidays, bank holidays vary from state to state and are closed on state-specific holidays too.

The holidays which are announced by the Central Government are applicable to all the banks pan India while the holidays which are announced by the State Governments are applicable only to the banks of that particular state.

The list of bank holidays helps a person in planning his future plans. A person will have prior information about the bank holidays and will skip going to banks for getting important work done on those days.

Below is the complete list of National as well as state-specific holidays in the month of May 2020:

Date Bank Holidays in May 2020 (National) May 1, 2020 May Day May 7, 2020 Buddha Purnima, Rabindranath Tagore Birthday May 9, 2020 Second Saturday May 23, 2020 Fourth Saturday May 25, 2020 Eid-ul-Fitr

Date Bank Holidays in May 2020 (State Specific) May 1, 2020 Maharashtra Day (Maharashtra) May 16, 2020 Sikkim became part of India (Sikkim) May 21, 2020 Shab-e-Qadr (Jammu and Kashmir) May 22, 2020 Jamat-ul-Vida (Jammu and Kashmir)

