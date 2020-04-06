List of BSE holidays in 2020

p>The Bombay Stock Exchange or BSE is the oldest stock exchange in India and is the third biggest stock exchange of the world. Bombay Stock Exchange operates from Monday to Friday and remains closed on Saturday and Sunday. The BSE remains closed on 12 days in the year on account of various festivals and the National holidays. Here's a complete list of Holidays for Bombay Stock Exchange.

List of bank holidays in April 2020

Dates Holiday 26 January 2020 Republic Day 21 February 2020 Maha Shivaratri 9 March 2020 Holi 6 April 2020 Mahavir Jayanti 10 April 2020 Good Friday 14 April 2020 Dr B.R. Ambedkar Jayanti 1 May 2020 Maharashtra Day 31 July 2020 Eid-al-Adha 22 August 2020 Ganesh Chaturthi 2 October 2020 Gandhi Jayanti 25 October 2020 Vijaya Dashmi 14 November 2020 Diwali 14 November 2020 Diwali Balipratipada 30 November 2020 Guru Nanak Jayanti 25 December 2020 Christmas Day

Bombay Stock Exchange

Bombay Stock Exchange is located in Bombay and is the world's third-largest stock exchange and India's oldest stock exchange. The average trade pace of BSE is 6 microseconds. In the year 2017, the market cap of BSE was estimated to be $2 billion. It offers a complete platform to trade equities, currency pairs, debt/debentures, etc. and is an ideal platform for all the Indian Enterprises to generate funds. The technology services offered by BSE includes order management system, colocation, direct market access, proximity hosting, mobile trading, etc.

Bombay Stock Exchange has trading hours which are as follows:

Morning trading hours: 10:00 am – 5:00 pm

Evening trading hours: 5:00 pm – 11:30 pm

This was the complete list of holidays for Bombay Stock Exchange. However, it must be noted that during the Muhurat Trading (for example: if Diwali falls on a weekend), certain platforms may remain open for a specific period of time.