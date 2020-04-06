 ]}
List of BSE holidays in 2020

Bombay Stock Exchange operates from Monday to Friday and remains closed on Saturday and Sunday. Here's a complete list of Holidays for Bombay Stock Exchange.
Apr 6, 2020 19:27 IST
BSE Holiday List
p>The Bombay Stock Exchange or BSE is the oldest stock exchange in India and is the third biggest stock exchange of the world. Bombay Stock Exchange operates from Monday to Friday and remains closed on Saturday and Sunday. The BSE remains closed on 12 days in the year on account of various festivals and the National holidays. Here's a complete list of Holidays for Bombay Stock Exchange. 

Dates

Holiday

26 January 2020

Republic Day

21 February 2020

Maha Shivaratri

9 March 2020

Holi

6 April 2020

Mahavir Jayanti

10 April 2020

Good Friday

14 April 2020

Dr B.R. Ambedkar Jayanti

1 May 2020

Maharashtra Day

31 July 2020

Eid-al-Adha

22 August 2020

Ganesh Chaturthi

 

 

2 October 2020

Gandhi Jayanti

25 October 2020

Vijaya Dashmi

14 November 2020

Diwali 

14 November 2020

Diwali Balipratipada

30 November 2020

Guru Nanak Jayanti

25 December 2020

Christmas Day

Bombay Stock Exchange

Bombay Stock Exchange is located in Bombay and is the world's third-largest stock exchange and India's oldest stock exchange. The average trade pace of BSE is 6 microseconds. In the year 2017, the market cap of BSE was estimated to be $2 billion. It offers a complete platform to trade equities, currency pairs, debt/debentures, etc. and is an ideal platform for all the Indian Enterprises to generate funds. The technology services offered by BSE includes order management system, colocation, direct market access, proximity hosting, mobile trading, etc. 

Bombay Stock Exchange has trading hours which are as follows: 

Morning trading hours: 10:00 am – 5:00 pm

Evening trading hours: 5:00 pm – 11:30 pm

This was the complete list of holidays for Bombay Stock Exchange. However, it must be noted that during the Muhurat Trading (for example: if Diwali falls on a weekend), certain platforms may remain open for a specific period of time. 