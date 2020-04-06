List of BSE holidays in 2020
List of bank holidays in April 2020
Dates
Holiday
26 January 2020
Republic Day
21 February 2020
Maha Shivaratri
9 March 2020
Holi
6 April 2020
Mahavir Jayanti
10 April 2020
Good Friday
14 April 2020
Dr B.R. Ambedkar Jayanti
1 May 2020
Maharashtra Day
31 July 2020
Eid-al-Adha
22 August 2020
Ganesh Chaturthi
2 October 2020
Gandhi Jayanti
25 October 2020
Vijaya Dashmi
14 November 2020
Diwali
14 November 2020
Diwali Balipratipada
30 November 2020
Guru Nanak Jayanti
25 December 2020
Christmas Day
Bombay Stock Exchange
Bombay Stock Exchange is located in Bombay and is the world's third-largest stock exchange and India's oldest stock exchange. The average trade pace of BSE is 6 microseconds. In the year 2017, the market cap of BSE was estimated to be $2 billion. It offers a complete platform to trade equities, currency pairs, debt/debentures, etc. and is an ideal platform for all the Indian Enterprises to generate funds. The technology services offered by BSE includes order management system, colocation, direct market access, proximity hosting, mobile trading, etc.
Bombay Stock Exchange has trading hours which are as follows:
Morning trading hours: 10:00 am – 5:00 pm
Evening trading hours: 5:00 pm – 11:30 pm
This was the complete list of holidays for Bombay Stock Exchange. However, it must be noted that during the Muhurat Trading (for example: if Diwali falls on a weekend), certain platforms may remain open for a specific period of time.