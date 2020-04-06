List of NSE holidays in 2020

p>The National Stock Exchange or NSE remains open on weekdays i.e., Monday to Friday and is closed on weekends i.e., Saturday and Sunday. However, if there's is any special trading sessions, the National Stock Exchange or NSE remains open on weekends too. Below is the complete list of NSE holidays for the year 2020:

Dates Holiday 26 January 2020 Republic Day 21 February 2020 Maha Shivaratri 6 April 2020 Mahavir Jayanti 10 April 2020 Good Friday 14 April 2020 Dr B.R. Ambedkar Jayanti 7 May 2020 Buddha Purnima 31 July 2020 Eid-al-Adha 12 August 2020 Janmashthami 15 August 2020 Independence Day 29 August 2020 Muharram 2 October 2020 Gandhi Jayanti 25 October 2020 Vijaya Dashmi 29 October 2020 Eid-e-Milad 14 November 2020 Diwali 30 November 2020 Guru Nanak Jayanti 25 December 2020 Christmas

What is NSE?

National Stock Exchange or NSE is an Indian stock exchange. It is the first stock exchange in India which introduced the computerised trading system in the country. The National Stock Exchange or NSE was started in India in the year 1994. As per the World Federation of Exchanges, it is the largest stock exchange in terms of yearly equity trading turnover. NSE provides a fully integrated digital trading module consisting of data feed offerings, technology-oriented services, etc.

NSE offers products which can be classified into 4 categories:

1. Capital markets

2. Trackers

3. Debt instruments

4. Derivatives

The products traded in the capital market via NSE include stocks, mutual funds and Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs), offer for sale and indices. Debts consist of corporate bonds and NSE EBP. The trackers of NSE consist of bank nifty, India VIX and overseas indices.

This the complete list of NSE holidays for the year 2020. The NSE or National Stock Exchange operates on weekdays only. The National Stock Exchange starts at 9:15 am and closes at 3:30 pm.