List of NSE holidays in 2020

National Stock Exchange operates from Monday to Friday and remains closed on Saturday and Sunday. Here's a complete list of Holidays for National Stock Exchange.
Apr 6, 2020 19:15 IST
p>The National Stock Exchange or NSE remains open on weekdays i.e., Monday to Friday and is closed on weekends i.e., Saturday and Sunday. However, if there's is any special trading sessions, the National Stock Exchange or NSE remains open on weekends too. Below is the complete list of NSE holidays for the year 2020: 

 

Dates

Holiday

26 January 2020

Republic Day

21 February 2020

Maha Shivaratri

6 April 2020

Mahavir Jayanti

10 April 2020

Good Friday

14 April 2020

Dr B.R. Ambedkar Jayanti

7 May 2020

Buddha Purnima

31 July 2020

Eid-al-Adha

12 August 2020

Janmashthami

15 August 2020

Independence Day

29 August 2020

Muharram

2 October 2020

Gandhi Jayanti

25 October 2020

Vijaya Dashmi

29 October 2020

Eid-e-Milad

14 November 2020

Diwali 

30 November 2020

Guru Nanak Jayanti

25 December 2020

Christmas

What is NSE?

National Stock Exchange or NSE is an Indian stock exchange. It is the first stock exchange in India which introduced the computerised trading system in the country. The National Stock Exchange or NSE was started in India in the year 1994. As per the World Federation of Exchanges, it is the largest stock exchange in terms of yearly equity trading turnover. NSE provides a fully integrated digital trading module consisting of data feed offerings, technology-oriented services, etc. 

NSE offers products which can be classified into 4 categories: 
1. Capital markets
2. Trackers
3. Debt instruments 
4. Derivatives

The products traded in the capital market via NSE include stocks, mutual funds and Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs), offer for sale and indices. Debts consist of corporate bonds and NSE EBP. The trackers of NSE consist of bank nifty, India VIX and overseas indices.

This the complete list of NSE holidays for the year 2020. The NSE or National Stock Exchange operates on weekdays only. The National Stock Exchange starts at 9:15 am and closes at 3:30 pm. 

 