List of NSE holidays in 2020
|
Dates
|
Holiday
|
26 January 2020
|
Republic Day
|
21 February 2020
|
Maha Shivaratri
|
6 April 2020
|
Mahavir Jayanti
|
10 April 2020
|
Good Friday
|
14 April 2020
|
Dr B.R. Ambedkar Jayanti
|
7 May 2020
|
Buddha Purnima
|
31 July 2020
|
Eid-al-Adha
|
12 August 2020
|
Janmashthami
|
15 August 2020
|
Independence Day
|
29 August 2020
|
Muharram
|
2 October 2020
|
Gandhi Jayanti
|
25 October 2020
|
Vijaya Dashmi
|
29 October 2020
|
Eid-e-Milad
|
14 November 2020
|
Diwali
|
30 November 2020
|
Guru Nanak Jayanti
|
25 December 2020
|
Christmas
What is NSE?
National Stock Exchange or NSE is an Indian stock exchange. It is the first stock exchange in India which introduced the computerised trading system in the country. The National Stock Exchange or NSE was started in India in the year 1994. As per the World Federation of Exchanges, it is the largest stock exchange in terms of yearly equity trading turnover. NSE provides a fully integrated digital trading module consisting of data feed offerings, technology-oriented services, etc.
NSE offers products which can be classified into 4 categories:
1. Capital markets
2. Trackers
3. Debt instruments
4. Derivatives
The products traded in the capital market via NSE include stocks, mutual funds and Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs), offer for sale and indices. Debts consist of corporate bonds and NSE EBP. The trackers of NSE consist of bank nifty, India VIX and overseas indices.
List of bank holidays in April 2020
This the complete list of NSE holidays for the year 2020. The NSE or National Stock Exchange operates on weekdays only. The National Stock Exchange starts at 9:15 am and closes at 3:30 pm.