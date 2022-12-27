Benazir Bhutto Biography: Early Life, Political Beginnings, History, Facts, And More

The first woman leader of a Muslim nation in modern history Benazir Bhutto served two terms as prime minister of Pakistan, in 1988–90 and in 1993–96. Her death Anniversary is commemorated on December 27 every year.

The aim of the day is to honor the Pakistani politician who was assassinated in a terrorist attack on this day as her death affected the entire world since she was the first-ever female leader of a Muslim nation.

Find out about the struggles and achievements of the strong leader of Pakistan here!

Our humble tribute and salute to our martyred leader Shaheed #BenazirBhutto who braved the hardest struggles for us to have a voice, for us to have a democracy

#SalaamBenazirBhutto pic.twitter.com/LDHUxzl0Bl — Daniell Brain (@BrainDaniell) December 27, 2022

ALSO READ: Nirmala Sitharaman Biography: Birth, Age, Family, Education, Political Career, Recognitions, and More About Finance Minister of India

Benazir Bhutto Biography

Born 21 June 1953, Karachi, Pakistan Assassinated 27 December 2007, Rawalpindi, Pakistan Spouse Asif Ali Zardari (m. 1987–2007) Children Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari, Aseefa Bhutto Zardari Party Pakistan Peoples Party Siblings Murtaza Bhutto, Shahnawaz Bhutto, Sanam Bhutto Education Lady Margaret Hall (1973–1977)







Benazir Bhutto: Timeline







TIME EVENT 1953 Benazir Bhutto was born on June 21 in Karachi, Pakistani 1979 She received an education at Harvard and Oxford and led the opposition to President Zia-ul-Haq after the execution of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, her father. 1979–84 Endured frequent house arrests. 1984–86 Benazir Bhutto was Exiled. 1988 Became the Prime Minister after Zia passed away in a plane crash. 1993–96 Became the Prime Minister again. 1999 Convicted and sentenced to five years in prison 2007 Granted a long-sought amnesty and returned to Pakistan. 2007 In December Benazir Bhutto was assassinated.

Family, Early life and career

Daughter of the politician Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, Benazir Bhutto

was the leader of Pakistan from 1971 until 1977.

The leader received her education at Harvard University (B.A., 1973).

She studied philosophy, political science, and economics at the University of Oxford (B.A., 1976).

After that, she completed a postgraduate degree in international law there (M.A., 1977).

Subsequently, after completing her studies in 1977 she returned to Pakistan, her father was deposed by Gen. Mohammad Zia-ul-Haq. (who then made himself the chief martial-law administrator)

In 1979 after her father’s execution Bhutto became the titular head of her father’s party, the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP).

She endured frequent house arrests from 1979 to 1984.

From 1984 to 1986 in exile she returned to Pakistan after the lifting of martial law.

She became the foremost figure in the political opposition to Zia.

In 1988 when President Zia died in August in a mysterious plane crash, Bhutto’s PPP won the single largest bloc of seats in the National Assembly.

Benazir Bhutto: Assassination

Benazir Bhutto then served two terms as the Prime Minister of Pakistan until she was exiled in the late 1990s by military dictator Pervez Musharraf.

In 2006, post the end of his dictatorship, she returned to Pakistan and united with an Alliance for the Restoration of Democracy.

During the negotiations between the military regime and other politicians, Bhutto proceeded to hold rallies for her supporters across Pakistan.

One of these rallies was disrupted by a suicide bomber on October 19, 2009, who ended up killing 139 of her supporters.

Bhutto survived the attack she was again attacked at a rally on December 27, 2007.

While Bhutto was standing through her vehicle’s sunroof to wave at supporters, three shots were heard and the attack was followed by a blast.

Bhutto passed away on the way to the hospital.

Bhutto was a symbol of democracy as she spent her youth rebelling against the military dictatorship in her nation and was martyred for the cause.

ALSO READ: Atal Bihari Vajpayee Biography: Early Life, Political Party, Birth Place, Career, Age, Death, & Other Details