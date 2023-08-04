Do you know which is the biggest spider in the world?

When we think of spiders, an image pops up in our minds of small, eight-legged creatures that are often seen as pests. Yet, we are afraid of these tiny little anthropods. Imagine how scared we will be if we see a spider the size of a big plate?

Yes, there are truly giant spiders present in the world. These spiders can grow to be the size of our hands, and some even have leg spans that are wider than our faces. And the biggest of them all can grow up to a foot tall. How scary!

In this article, we will learn about the biggest spider (by mass) in the world.

Which is the biggest spider in the world?

This guy.

Source: E! Online

The Goliath Birdeater, also known by its scientific name Theraphosa blondi, is the biggest spider in the world by mass. This species of spider belongs to the tarantula family Theraphosidae.

Size

Known for its massive size, these spiders can grow up to 11 inches in length and weigh up to 6 ounces. Adult females can grow to have leg spans of up to 30 centimetres (12 inches) and weigh up to 175 grammes (6.2 ounces).

Physical Description

The birdeater has thick, dark-coloured hair covering its body. The overall colour ranges from russet brown to black, and the third and fourth pairs of legs have unique spines. When threatened, the spider rubs its legs together and hisses loudly as a warning signal. The hiss is loud enough to be heard from 15 feet away.

They also loosen their hair and toss it at their predators. As an additional defence technique, the goliath bird-eating spider rear up on its hind legs to reveal its huge fangs.

Food Preferences

The Goliath Birdeater feeds largely on huge arthropods, worms, and amphibians. This species, however, kills and consumes a range of insects and small terrestrial animals due to its size and opportunistic predatory behaviour. After catching their prey, they drag it back to their burrows and start digesting it.

Despite its name, the spider rarely preys on birds. However, there have been instances where it was caught eating hummingbirds.

Habitat

This massive spider is native to the rainforests of northern South America, Suriname, Guyana, French Guiana, northern Brazil, eastern Colombia, and southern Venezuela

where it lives in burrows in the ground. In Amazon rainforests, it is usually found in swamps.

Other Facts

The spider is nocturnal. It only hunts at night.

They do not consume their prey out in the open. They drag it back to their burrows.

The Goliath Birdeater is an edible spider. In many places in South America, it is a part of local delicacies.

The Goliath is the biggest spider species in the world by mass. However, if we are talking about leg span, the Giant Huntsman spider takes the first spot. Take a look:

Source: Spider Identifications

You may also like: What Is The Difference Between Raven And Crow?