India and Qatar conducted second edition of bilateral maritime exercise Zair-Al-Bahr: All you need to know

The second edition of Zair-Al-Bahr, a bilateral maritime exercise between the Indian Navy (IN) and Qatar Emiri Naval Force (QENF), was conducted between 9-14 August 2021 in the Persian Gulf. It included a three-day harbour phase followed by a two-day sea phase.

The exercises during the harbour phase included cross deck visits, professional interactions between the specialists and official visits while the exercises during the sea phase were comprised of tactical maritime exercises involving surface action, anti-piracy exercises, air defence, maritime surveillance, boarding operations and SAR exercises.

In the sea phase of the exercise, the Indian Navy's Stealth Frigate INS Trikand arrived at Doha for the participation and was commanded by Captain Harish Bahuguna.

QENF's missile boats of Barzan and Damsah class, Fast-Attack Crafts of MRTP 34 class and Rafale Fighter Aircraft participated.

Indian Navy in a statement said, "Indian Navy remains committed to ensuring peace, stability and security in the region and is ever-ready to cooperate and collaborate with partner Navies on issues of Maritime safety and security."

"The second edition of exercise Zair-Al-Bahr will contribute towards the Indian Navy’s efforts to consolidate Interoperability and forge strong bonds of friendship with the Qatari Navy. The bilateral maritime exercise between two navies would further strengthen the maritime exchanges between the two countries and enhance maritime security in the region," the statement added.

About Exercise Zair-Al-Bahr Initiated in 2019, Zair-Al-Bahr aims to consolidate interoperability and strengthen maritime cooperation between the navies of both nations. Significance of the exercise 1- It helps to strengthen cooperation and enhance interoperability between the two navies. 2- It also fights against terrorism, maritime piracy, and amplify maritime security. What is interoperability? It is the ability of the military to routinely act together coherently and effectively to achieve tactical operational and strategic objectives.

