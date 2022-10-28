Brain Teaser: Can you find the stupid Dinosaur in the herd? Also, state a logical reason!

Get your hand on this amazing brain teaser to thrive this Thursday. Brain Teasers are usually puzzles that require creativity and not a mathematical equation eventually. Most importantly, brain teasers boost connections between brain cells, improve mental speed, and are an effective way to improve short-term memory. Enough of words, now get into some action and spot the dead fish in this picture puzzle. The timer is On!

Brain Teasers require an unconventional way of thinking, however, sometimes it also involves an excellent quantitative approach. In contrast to the above image, you have to find the stupid Dinosaur in the herd. Although the answer is just in front of you, the use of identical dinosaurs and a similar tone background turns the task strenuous.

True to its name, Brain Teaser. And we surely understand your pain, but still don’t look for the answer till you try for it twice.

Look for the Brain Teaser answer here:

A brain teaser is essentially a thinking puzzle, solved using logic. So, you will improve your thinking and decision-making skills with every trial. The brain game will also help find new solutions and boost critical intuitive power.

The goal for users here is to find the stupid dinosaur in the picture puzzle. Coming back to the puzzle, all the objects in the images are too bright whereas the stupidity here is nothing but a slight difference. Evidently, this makes the task to spot the stupid dinosaur laborious.

Enough of suspense and the low-key music in the background, let’s jump to the answer.

The image is divided non-uniformly, and there will be around 100 dinosaurs in the herd. To make the task easy, divide the image with imaginary lines. And now quickly look through all the rows and columns to find the dinosaurs.

Hurrah, if you successfully spotted the stupid dinosaur. And if you are still missing the answer, or confused, then scroll to left in the center. The dinosaur here is on the skating board without wheels. And ain’t this really stupid?

Look at the picture below to know the proper placement of the stupid Dinosaur.

Had fun? This brain teaser required just a simple check of your observational skill. Keep indulging in more of these to improve your cognitive, and problem-solving skills and memory sharpness.