Brain Teaser: Can you spot the dead fish in the school? Stink Alert!

Get your hand on this amazing brain teaser to thrive this Thursday. Brain Teasers are usually puzzles that require creativity and not a mathematical equation eventually. Most importantly, brain teasers boost connections between brain cells, improve mental speed, and are an effective way to improve short-term memory. Enough of words, now get into some action and spot the dead fish in this picture puzzle. The timer is On!

Can you spot the dead fish in the school?

Brain Teasers require an unconventional way of thinking, however, sometimes it also involves an excellent quantitative approach. In contrast to the above image, you have to find the hidden dead fish in the shoal. Although the answer is just in front of you, the use of identical fishes and a similar tone background turns the task strenuous.

True to its name, Brain Teaser. And we surely understand your pain, but still don’t look for the answer till you try for it twice.

Look for the Brain Teaser answer here:

A brain teaser is essentially a thinking puzzle, solved using logic. So, you will improve your thinking and decision-making skills with every trial. The brain game will also help find new solutions and boost critical intuitive power.

The goal for users here is to find the dead fish in the picture puzzle of the fish. Coming back to the puzzle, all the objects in the images are too bright whereas the hidden dead fish is identical to other fishes with a minor difference. Evidently, this makes the task to spot the odd or dead fish laborious.

Enough of suspense and the low-key music in the background, let’s jump to the answer.

The image is divided non-uniformly, and there will be around 100 fish in the school. To make the task easy, divide the image with imaginary lines. And now quickly look through all the rows and columns to find the dead fish.

Hurrah, if you successfully spotted the six hidden words. And if you are still missing the answer, or confused, then scroll to the extreme right in the center. The fish here is swimming upside down, exactly what happens to a dead fish.

Look at the picture below to know the proper placement of the dead fish.

Had fun? This brain teaser required just a simple check of your observational skill. Keep indulging in more of these to improve your cognitive, and problem-solving skills and memory sharpness.