Brain Teaser: This test is for smart people. Only they can find the dog’s age in 8 seconds. Can you?

Brain Teaser IQ Test: IQ tests are often taken to determine whether someone has a high or low intelligence quotient (IQ). The test measures a person’s cognitive abilities, i.e., the capability to solve problems and reason logically.

There are several types of IQ tests, such as verbal, nonverbal, and full-scale. These tests are often exhaustive and tedious. Luckily, there is also an exciting and fun way to test your IQ- brain teasers.

Brain teasers are probably the most fun and exciting way to measure a person’s logical thinking and problem-solving abilities. And we have one ready for you.

Are you ready to challenge yourself and have some fun along the way?

Let’s get started.

Brain Teaser- Find the dog’s age in 8 seconds

Let’s take a look at today’s brain teaser picture puzzle.

Source: Bright Side

In this brain teaser riddle, you have to find the adorable dog’s age in a limited amount of time. This is a test meant for smart people.

Will you be able to solve this riddle?

Since this is a test of smarts, you have limited time to solve the riddle. We are giving you 8 seconds to solve this riddle.

Are you ready to solve this?

We hope you are because your time starts now.

All the best!

This is a basic riddle that can be solved in a matter of seconds by implementing basic arithmetic knowledge.

Did you find the dog’s age?

You still have a few seconds left, so act fast.

Hurry up, people.

The clock’s ticking!

The countdown will begin anytime soon.

3

2

1

Time’s up!

Were you able to find the dog’s age in 8 seconds?

If yes, then congratulations. You are definitely the smartest kid in school. Scroll down to see the solution to this brain teaser puzzle.

Brain Teaser Solution

In this brain riddle, you had to find the dog’s age in 8 seconds. If you were unable to solve it, fret not, here is the solution.

Source: Bright Side

If you were able to guess the answer, congratulations! And if you were unsuccessful, better luck next time!

We hope that you had fun solving this brain teaser.

