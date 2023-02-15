Brain Teaser For Fun: Only people with Eagle eyes can find the six hidden mistakes in Library within 3 Minutes. Are You One of Them?

A library is a collection of materials, books, or media that are accessible for use and not just for display purposes. And this brain teaser will test how well you know the library and its arrangement. Brain teaser usually tests abilities like creativity and great observational skills instead of mathematical formulas and equations. As a result, it will strengthen the connection between brain cells, increases mental agility, and help with short-term memory issues. Enough of words, now coming back to action, you need to find the six hidden mistakes in the Library.

Source: Brightside.com

Can you find the six hidden mistakes in the Library Room?

Brain teasers demand unconventional thinking, but they also require excellent qualitative and quantitative techniques occasionally. According to the image above, you need keen vision and observational abilities to find six mistakes in the Library. Seriously, it is very simple; all you have to do is strain your brain power, and concentrate on every tit-bit.

And this shows a simple riddle will reveal a wealth of knowledge about the structure and power of the brain.

Brain Teaser For Fun: Only A Born Problem Solver Can Find The Real Husband of the Woman within 11 seconds. Try It!

Look for the Brain Teaser answer here:

Essentially, a brainteaser is a puzzle that requires creative and logical thinking. Your capacity for thought and decision-making will thus improve with each trial. The brain game will also help you solve problems and develop critical intuitions.

Remember, the goal for you is to find the six hidden mistakes in the Library room picture Puzzle. Easy, right?

But I forgot to tell you, you just have 5 minutes, oh that’s too much, let’s cut it down to 3 minutes.



Tick…

Tock…

Tick…

Brain Teaser For Fun: Can you find the Odd object which does not have a Pair on the Candle Light Dinner Table within 62 seconds?

Enough of suspense and the low-key music in the background, let’s jump to the answer.

The image shows a room full of books, exactly how a Library is supposed to be, also there’s a reader. To achieve your goal simply divide the image into sections(imaginary) to not miss any clues and hints.

It will be really easy for you to find all the mistakes if you look for minute details, for example, expression. Also, put all your brain, logical reasoning, observational power, and other skills to solve this visual brain teaser.

Do You Know?

Between 668 and 631 BCE, Ashurbanipal, King of the Assyrians, compiled the earliest known library. It was kept in his royal palace in Nineveh (northern Iraq today, close to Mosul), and it contained about 30,000 clay tablets with cuneiform writing on them.

Coming back to the Brain Teaser…

I Am Sure You Are Done!

It Was Easy!

But if you are still struggling with the answer, please have a look at the picture below to know about all the six hidden mistakes in the Library.

Source: Brightside.com

Cat on the Book Shelf

Plates arranged in place of books.

Mushroom instead of a lamp on the table.

Toilet Bowl Mop in the near Plants.

Shoe on the Table

Third hand scratching head.

It was Fun, right? And to have more of these, keep a tab on JagranJosh to improve your cognitive, and problem-solving skills and memory sharpness.

Brain Teaser For IQ Test: Can you find who stole the watermelon in this special detective Riddle within 30 seconds?