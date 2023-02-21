Brain Teaser For Fun: Can You Find what’s wrong with this Female Fitting Room Picture in 70 seconds?

It’s time for the evening dose of mental exercise with a hint of fun and entertainment. This brain teaser will test your abilities like creativity and observational skills instead of mathematical formulas and equations. As a result, it will strengthen the connection between brain cells, increases mental agility, and help with short-term memory issues. Now, get into action and find what is wrong with the Female Fitting Room.

Source: Brightside.com

Can you find out the mistake in the Female Fitting Room?

Brain teasers demand unconventional thinking, but they occasionally also require excellent qualitative and quantitative skills. According to the image above, you need keen vision and observational abilities to find the mistake in the Fitting Room Picture. Seriously, it is very simple, all you need to do is strain your brain power, and focus all around.

And this simple mental exercise will reveal a wealth of knowledge about the structure and power of the brain.

Brain Teaser For IQ Test: 99% of People Failed to Find the Special Nail Polish in the Collection. Try Your Luck!

Look for the Brain Teaser answer here:

Essentially, a brainteaser is a puzzle that requires creative and logical thinking. Your capacity to think and decision-making will thus improve with each trial. The brain game will also help you solve problems and develop critical intuitions.

Remember, the goal for you is to find the mistake in the Female Fitting Room Picture. Easy, right?

But I forgot to tell you, you just have 100 seconds, oh that’s too much let’s make it 70 seconds.

Tick…

Tock…

Tick…

Brain Teaser For IQ Test: Can you find the cute little Bunny lost among the Cluster of Cats within 15 seconds?

Enough of suspense and the low-key music in the background, let’s jump to the answer.

The image shows a girl in garb standing opposite a full-size mirror. Now, just go through all the rows and columns, and use all your skills like logical reasoning, observational power, and other skills to conclude this mental exercise.

To ease your task, just divide the image with an imaginary line and go through all rows and columns to not miss any clues.

Do You Know?

It appears that the emergence of department stores coincided with the first store fitting rooms. In his book Au Bonheur des Dames (1883), Émile Zola mentioned their existence and the fact that men were then prohibited from using them.

Coming back to the Brain Teaser…

I Am Sure You Are Done!

It Was Easy!

But if you are still struggling with the answer, please look at the picture below to find out what’s wrong with the Female Fitting Room.

Source: Brightside.com

It was Fun, right? Then do not forget to keep a tab on JagranJosh to improve your cognitive, and problem-solving skills and memory sharpness.

Brain Teaser For Fun: Only 2 Out 5 can spot the actual mistake in the Breakfast picture within 13 seconds. Are You One of Them?