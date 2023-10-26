Brain Teaser IQ Test: How Many Numbers '5' Can You Spot Among the Alphabet 'S' in Picture within 11 secs?

Brain Teaser IQ Test: This brain teaser will help in testing your intelligence level based on the decision you make while looking at the problem. This IQ test is a fun way to know your intelligence quotient. While solving these brain puzzles, you need to scan the problem and arrive at the answer by using logical reasoning skills. Brain games make a simple riddle more interesting, as these fun games are solved with creative thinking. You need to think a little differently to come to the solution as the answer won’t be right in front of you. So, we have come up with an interesting brain teaser where you have to spot all the numbers '5' hidden among the group of alphabet 'S' inside the picture.

Brain Teaser for IQ Test: How Many Numbers '5' Can You Spot Among the Alphabet 'S' in the Picture within 11 secs?

Image Source: Bright Side

Can You Spot the Mistake Inside the Family Picture in 11 Seconds?

In the above image, you need to spot all the hidden numbers '5' among the group of the alphabet 'S'. An alert mind can identify all the hidden '5' within 11 seconds. You are required to look at the image carefully before answering the question as the answer is quite tricky. As a heads up, the answers to this brain teaser have been given right below the question, so make sure you don’t scroll too far and cheat!

How Many Letters ‘B’ Can You Spot Among the Alphabet ‘R’ in the Picture within 5 secs?

Brain Teaser Answer

In this brain puzzle, you need to find out all the hidden '5' that have been hiding among the alphabet 'S'. There are 6 rows and 19 columns of the alphabet ‘S’. To find all the hidden 5s within 11 seconds you need to look quickly through all the rows and the columns.

Can You Spot the Mistake Inside the Shipyard Picture within 5 seconds?

For your ease, we have marked the hidden '5' in the image given below:

Image Source: Bright Side

How Many Pigs Do You See In The Picture Within 15 seconds?

So, the answer to this mental puzzle is that there are six '5' hidden inside the picture.

Can You Spot the Mistake in the Picture of the Dice within 7 seconds?

Some puzzles don't necessarily require mathematics skills or lateral thinking but are a simple test of your observation skills. This riddle was tricky but simple as it needed less time and brain power to solve. But it sure feels great when you figure out the answer in a few seconds. This brain teaser is just another fun way to test your IQ. However, taking an actual IQ test is a good way of knowing your IQ level.

Can You Spot Which Target is Different in the Picture within 11 seconds?