Brain Teaser for IQ Test: This brain riddle is for those who enjoy playing fun games and puzzles. Brain teasers make a simple riddle or a puzzle more interesting, as these brain games are solved with creative thinking. While solving these mind puzzles, you need to analyze the problem a little differently and out of the box. To come to the solution, you need to use a creative mind as the answer won’t be right in front of you. So, we have come up with an interesting brain teaser where you have to identify the error hidden inside the image.

Brain Teaser for IQ Test: Can You Spot the Error In The Picture Within 5 Seconds?

Image Source: Bright Side

In the above image, you have to spot the error hidden inside the image. An alert mind can solve this riddle within 5 seconds. You are required to look at the image carefully before answering the question as the answer is quite simple but tricky. As a heads up, the answers to this brain teaser have been given right below the question, so make sure you don’t scroll too far and cheat!

Hint: Look at the numbers along with the sentence carefully.

Brain Teaser Answer

In this brain teaser, you need to identify the error hidden in the image. At first, you probably won't notice the error immediately. But after a few seconds, you might be able to identify the error in the question asked.

Image Source: Bright Side

So, the answer to the mind puzzle is that the error in the picture is one extra “the” written in the question. The extra 'the' can be easily skipped if you have a limited amount of time. The logic behind this is that when our brains know there is an error they scan for that section that isn't there. A lot of people try to find the error in the numbers. After realising that all the numbers are correctly sequenced, they find the actual error hidden inside the question asked.

Some IQ Tests doesn't necessarily require mathematics skills or lateral thinking but is a simple test of observation skills. This riddle was tricky but simple as it needed less time and brain power to solve. But it sure feels great when you figure out the answer in a few seconds.

